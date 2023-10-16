Click the map for a larger version.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. Voters in southeast Wichita will decide the Wichita Board of Education District 3 race.

We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Ngoc Vuong

Biographical Information:

Hello! I’m an educator and mentor running for District 3 of the USD 259 Board of Education. As an educator, I teach a general psychology class and help assist a leadership seminar class at WSU. And as a mentor, I have helped dozens of USD 259 students over the years implement service-learning projects to help their schools and communities. I have also mentored students at Enders Elementary and Enterprise Elementary (while in high school), helped coordinate a pen pal program at Kelly Elementary and Spaght Elementary (while in college), and served as the liaison for the Lunch Buddy mentoring program at Kelly Elementary and Spaght Elementary (for a semester in graduate school).

I am a proud product of Wichita Public Schools. At South High, I was in band, orchestra, and I served as student body president. As student body president, I helped oversee the creation of a sculpture, garden, and mural; regularly organized community service events; and advised our school and district leadership. Moreover, I spearheaded mental health awareness campaigns and met with elected officials to push for school-based mental health services. My dedication to the success of our students, school employees, families, and schools began long before I ever decided to run for the Wichita school board.

I graduated from WSU with an honors baccalaureate degree in psychology, public health, and economics. I am getting my PhD right now in community psychology at WSU. My areas of interest and expertise are in mental health reform, drug policy reform, and education reform. As a community psychology PhD student, I have conducted evaluations for school districts, substance use prevention coalitions, and community mental health centers across Kansas.

Other information about me:

Founder of Safe Streets Wichita’s free naloxone and fentanyl test strip program

Secretary of the Kansas Citizens’ Committee on Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Board Member of Destination Innovation, Inc.

Member of the American Heart Association’s Kansas Advocacy Committee

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

VoteNgocVuong.com

Facebook: Ngoc Vuong ICT

X (formerly Twitter): ngocvuongICT

Email: votevuong@gmail.com

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address them

My top three priorities are as follows:

Ensure student success and school discipline

Improve family and community engagement

Strengthen and protect our public schools

When it comes to student success and school discipline, so many of the issues we see in our schools–chronic absenteeism, learning loss, low standardized test scores, and problematic student behaviors–are connected. With student success, it’s important we prioritize critical thinking and active/applied learning over teaching to the test (regurgitation of information and rote memorization). And with school discipline, it’s important we enforce our student code of conduct and hold our students accountable (note: this should not be punishment for the sake of punishment). For both student success and school discipline, it’s vital we create and uphold a positive school environment where everyone feels safe, supported, and motivated.

When it comes to family and community engagement, best practices would be for USD 259 to follow a community schools model. Specifically, how can our schools work more intentionally with our families and communities to (1) better integrate student support services, (2) reinforce learning outside of school, (3) help families be more involved in decisions about their child’s education, and (4) build a culture of trust, transparency, and responsibility?

Finally, with strengthening and protecting our public schools, I maintain the perspective that

public dollars belong in public schools. I oppose school voucher programs that lack

accountability and oversight. And while I support age- and developmentally-appropriate

materials, I oppose book bans, censorship, and overall government intrusions

into/micromanagement of our libraries and classrooms. These harmful actions (pushed for by

those that have no connection whatsoever with Wichita Public Schools) reinforce groupthink,

suppress freedom of expression and undermine intellectual curiosity. Moreover, to strengthen

and protect our public schools, we need the highest-quality teachers, administrators, and

classified staff. I fully support living, more competitive wages; more sustainable, manageable

workloads; and ensuring our school employees are recognized as professionals and treated

with respect (instead of being villainized and exploited). We must also address the red

tape/barriers that prevent our teachers and classified staff from being able to fulfill their main

duties (going back to basics).

What do you think is the largest obstacle to student success/graduation, and how do you plan to address it?

Our students’ lives do not exist in a vacuum. Nearly 80% of our students live in poverty. Nearly 17% of our students receive special education services. Nearly 16% of our students receive English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) services. To date, the McKinney-Vento program, which serves homeless students, has helped at least 876 students since the start of the 2023-2024 school year. We cannot talk about ensuring student success and school discipline without also talking about the fact that many of our students come from homes experiencing economic deprivation and inequality (or do not have homes at all). That many of our students have experienced violence, trauma, and other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in life. That many of our students have unmet physical health, behavioral health, and learning needs. That many of our students lack positive role models, healthy coping mechanisms, and good study habits/work ethic.

There will be no single solution. There will be no easy solutions. However, I ground myself in the words of Archbishop Desmond Tutu who said “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in”. Given my background in psychology, public health, and economics, and my skills in data analysis, mentorship, and community organizing, I have a unique perspective that helps me take a more comprehensive, multifaceted approach toward governance and public policy. This leads me to my next point that the people at the heart of the issues must be at the heart of the solutions. Across all levels of government, we need to build meaningful relationships with, defer to (rather than dictate), and to recognize and return voice to people who are not in positions of power and authority. I strive for the diverse stakeholders we serve, especially those most impacted by issues in our society, to truly be able to shape decisions, voice concerns, and set priorities for our school district.

What is your vision for USD 259?

As the only District 3 candidate who attended USD 259 from Pre-K all the way through senior year of high school, whose family graduated from/still attends USD 259, and who has regularly mentored and volunteered in USD 259, here’s my vision.

USD 259, in collaboration with our families and communities, maximizes our students’ critical thinking skills, college/career readiness skills, and life skills to improve their academic achievement; inspire them to be productive members of society; and help them reach their fullest potential. I want our students to be curious, creative, and motivated to learn. I want our students to have the opportunities and resources they need to lead meaningful and rewarding lives and to be a part of something much greater than themselves. I want our students to have unique, profound educational experiences that they would not be able to have elsewhere. Everything I do as a school board member, everything my colleagues and I do as a school board, and everything our school district does must be with the mindset of placing students first. We must especially place students first over the divisiveness of politics and any hidden, ulterior agendas (such as pushing culture war issues).

The success of our students depends on the success of our education workforce and the relationships we build with our families and communities. It is only through fully investing in and supporting our teachers, administrators, and classified staff (making sure they have the resources and opportunities they need) that we will be able to ensure USD 259 becomes the model school district for our city and state. And it is only through ensuring all stakeholders have a seat at the table that we will be able to make meaningful progress in the lives of our students, school employees, and families.

What can schools do to promote culturally responsive and racially-inclusive education?

It is not lost on me that a majority of our students are students of color. It is also not lost on me that the world walks the hallways of USD 259 and that many of our students are immigrants, refugees, or the children of refugees/immigrants. Our diversity is our strength. And we need school board members who actually understand and reflect the values and diverse lived experiences of the people we serve. Through the leadership of our families and communities, I want our schools to help our students learn more about their own culture and heritage. And I want us to help students from all walks of life learn more about each other and embrace (develop an appreciation for) both their similarities and differences. Building cross-cultural connections; upholding social norms that stand against racism, xenophobia, and bigotry; and adopting a lens of cultural humility will be instrumental in helping all students, school employees, and school visitors feel a sense of belonging. And it will be instrumental in helping our students unlearn any preconceived notions and biases they may have had against each other, to recognize each other’s individuality. Additionally, for many of our students, especially our students of color, low-income students, LGBTQ students, and students with disabilities, their lives can be severely affected by the school-to-prison and foster care-to-prison pipelines. If we are to promote culturally responsive and racially-inclusive education, we must address the school-to-prison and foster care-to-prison pipelines.

What resources do you think Wichita schools need that they currently don’t have?

To start with, our elementary schools should have longer recesses and nap times. Our middle schools need to have an alternative education setting after Blackbear Bosin Academy closed down. Our high schools should offer driver’s ed again and connect students with paid internship, apprenticeship, and entrepreneurship opportunities. All of our schools need evidence-based mental health promotion, substance use prevention, and violence prevention programs. And all of our schools need positive role models that will help students uplift each other, respect school employees and family members, and build up their resilience, self-efficacy, and empathy.

Furthermore, our school employees should have living wages, healthy workloads, and optimized compensation (this includes improving health insurance and retirement benefits, paid leave, loan forgiveness options, and housing incentives in a fiscally responsible way). For this to happen, our teachers and classified staff need to have much greater bargaining power in contract negotiations with our school board and district leadership. I stand in solidarity with our working-class families and organized labor.

Would you change how much the school district budgets on its different departments (teachers, safety, special education, etc.)? If so, how?

I commit to being a responsible steward of our school district’s fiscal resources. We need regular internal/external audits of our budget/finances to identify and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, and on a broader note, ensure transparency. And we must ensure robust evaluations are being conducted of USD 259’s various programs, policies, and practices to help us prioritize funding what works and what our students, school employees, and schools need/would benefit from most. In general, I oppose across-the-board increases. We must be more targeted and intentional about how we spend taxpayer dollars.