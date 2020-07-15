Nick Hoheisel – Republican for Kansas House, District 97

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Small business owner, Wichita St. University (Political Science), Current State Rep, former member of the City Council District IV Advisory Board as well as the Southwest Village Neighborhood Association Board.

Personal Information:

Wife- Misti Hoheisel. Children Patrick (13) and Abbigail (11)

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

HoheiselForKansas.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I absolutely believe Black Lives Matter, cause without black lives mattering, all lives cant matter.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need more communication and understanding. We need to continue to work together until we reach what Ronald Reagan called “the shining city on the hill”.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

De-funding the police is not the answer. If anything our police are underpaid. By upping pay for our law enforcement community, we will draw in higher quality candidates.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I support letting the counties decide what best fits their area. The counties will make the right decision. I believe the best decisions are made closer to home.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I support letting the counties decide what best fits their area. We can not afford another shutdown. Studies show 20% of small businesses will have to shut down and declare bankruptcy because of the shutdown. We must keep the economy going.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

As our economy re-opens, I believe we must promote policies that support small businesses, which in turn creates jobs. We can do this by removing barriers to entrepreneurship and encourage businesses to remain in Kansas. We must also keep taxes low as businesses work to rebuild.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I support a tax system that is fair for all Kansans, a system that allows the state to provide the services we expect, while at the same time keeping taxes low for hard-working families. By finding efficiencies within our budget and cutting waste, we can accomplish this goal.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I believe all options need to be on the table. We must strategically find efficiencies and cuts that will have the least effect on the services Kansans expect. Raising taxes on retirees and working Kansans to balance our budget should be a non-starter.