Oscar Irenia – Democrat for Kansas House, District 32

As of today, I am not working because of COVID-19.

I’m a student at JCCC: Marketing and Management Degree, Digital Marketing Degree, Sales and Customer Relations Degree.

Then: I will transfer to KU to pursue my bachelor in Business Administration and a minor in Public Administration.

I’m a finance instructor at YOVA Clubs and to so many organizations in my community.

I’m not marry yet but I’m dating the most beautiful girl on earth. I have an amazing dad and 5 siblings: 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

OscarIreniaForKansas.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

My response to the Black Lives Matter movement is that ALL LIVES MATTER! But first, we need to focus that black lives matter in order to say that all lives matter. I’m tired of seen my black and brown brothers and sisters being treat it differently in the United States. We are all equal no matter race, religion, language, level of education, we are all God’s creation. So, I am in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement because this is about being human and do the right thing for your brothers and sisters.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Cut Police Department’s budget. I believe that’s what it needs to be done to promote social and racial justice. Because the police needs to serve and protect the community. This should be a call to action in the state of Kansas.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes. The police can perform their duties with respect for democratic values, human rights and the rule of law.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I believe that save lives is more important than anything else. But I also know that business owners need to make money, pay bills, and support their families. If the Kansas Health Department is says that if by shutting business could save lives then I am in support of business shutdowns.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

YES. If the number of cases get out of control then I’ll will support another state shutdown.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Before we worry about anything else we need to help and support 100% our local business in our community. It’s time we start putting constituents first then any party affiliation. We need both parties Republican and Democratic to start working together for a better Kansas.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

This is a really good and interesting question. In Wyandotte County (KCK) we pay to much taxes for nothing. People are tired of paying a lot of taxes and they don’t see any improvement in the community.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I don’t support cutting schools budget. Funding all the public schools in Kansas is one of my priorities. The Governor, Senate, and House of Representatives need to come up with a plan that would balance Kansas budget.