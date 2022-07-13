WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Academic Support Director for University of Kansas Athletics

Master’s degree in Education; KU

First run for public office

Married – Lauren; daughters, Sierra and Maria

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

BuskirkUSSenate.com

Twitter: @PaulBuskirk

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

The welfare of our children and youth must be first and forefront in all our priorities.

Education. Support our teachers. Most of our children and youth’s socialization occurs in school. We need to attract and keep great teachers.

End the hating. There is far more that binds us together than can ever divide our nation. United we can accomplish everything!

Share your thoughts about the current Supreme Court. Do you believe it should be expanded?

Should not be expanded. Use the ballot box to bring proper leadership to Washington to nominate clear-thinking, experienced and caring court members who truly believe in justice for all.

What should be done to fight inflation?

No response provided

Share your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

2nd amendment is clearly affirmed by the Founders and by all courts following. And….the same Founders would have been disappointed if the generations that followed 1787 did not use some common sense when it came to public safety. Let us see how recent collaboration in Washington (albeit too slow) helps manage our safety concerns for all.

Where do you stand on LGBTQ issues and rights?

Fully support

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

We must maintain DACA

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

No response provided

Do you think the U.S. should do more about the situation in Ukraine?

No response provided