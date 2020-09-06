Rachel Willis – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 20

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Rachel has proudly called Topeka home for the past 15 years. She fulfilled her dream of graduating from Washburn and went on to the University of Kansas for a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. She also has more than a decade of experience in educational nonprofit management where she spends much of her time getting things done with very little money by bringing people together for the betterment of the whole. In other words, she has the experience needed to be a strong advocate at the Statehouse for the needs of Senate District 20.

Personal Information:

Rachel is married to Steven Willis, and they have a son in elementary school.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

RachelForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes, I would vote to expand Medicaid. Expanding Medicaid would provide nearly 150,000 Kansans with access to healthcare, it helps keep hospitals and clinics open, and it creates jobs. Unlike tax cuts, which removes dollars from the state treasury in hope that new jobs and revenues will be created, Medicaid expansion dollars will go to work in our state on day one.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I support the legalization of medical marijuana.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

As a woman and a mom, I understand the complexities of pregnancy and a woman’s health. I also understand the importance of having leaders who trust women, their doctors, their families, and their personal faith – whatever that may be for them – to make these incredibly difficult decisions without unnecessary government interference.

As State Senator, I will be an ally for women, which means working hard to support policies that improve their lives such as: ensuring access to affordable healthcare – including family planning and prenatal care – and protections of pre-existing conditions, creating good-paying jobs, protecting investments in education at all levels, and providing fair and equal wages.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Growing up on a wheat farm in a small town taught me the value of a day’s hard work and that you can do just about anything when you’re willing to put the work into it. I understand family farm challenges. I know that farmers and ranchers are critical to our economy and communities.

I will work to protect family farms and promote food security. I will support long-term strategies to protect our environment so flooding and other extreme weather conditions don’t ruin crops and livelihoods. Lastly, we have seen an increase in suicide among farmers and ranchers. I will work to ensure that they have access to mental health resources and preventive care.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Through my work as an educational nonprofit leader, I know that our educators and children deserve more. We need to strive to make our public education system here in Kansas world-class. It starts with high quality and affordable childcare and pre-K. As the Board President for my son’s child care and pre-K center, I experienced the challenges of the aging workforce and low wages in this field. It is difficult to recruit and retain skilled employees, but yet the costs for child care are too high for families. In K-12, I want to see Kansas providing all children with an education experience that includes STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), arts, athletics and other activities. Afterschool and summer learning opportunities are critical in providing youth with hands-on experiences, preventing crime and preparing them for college or the workforce. Lastly, I will work to ensure that higher education, including community and technical colleges, is affordable and accessible.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

I believe Governor Kelly should be commended for the work she and Secretary Laura Howard have done to improve the foster care system. As a result of their work, the numbers are the lowest they have been in two years. However, I believe there is more work to be done. I believe there continues to be too many children in the system and conditions need improvement. I know that affordable healthcare, good-paying jobs, and minimal barriers to assistance programs provide stability to Kansas families and allows them to stay together.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I support Black Lives Matter. I recognize systemic barriers that exist within our society that creates injustice and inequalities. At the same time, I have great respect for law enforcement officers, and I do not believe we should defund the police. As State Senator, I will work to eliminate these barriers while also working to ensure state level law enforcement agencies remain fully funded and equipped to protect the public.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I believe that elected officials need to work across party lines to address social and racial justice issues in our country and find effective solutions. Racial justice should not be political. The leaders of our state and country need to lead by example and promote unity, equality and equity.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I support Black Lives Matter. I don’t believe we should defund the police. I believe we must have a high standard for accountability and transparency for individual and systemic misconduct in our police departments. We must be innovative and implement evidence-based practices and invest in training that teaches high standards requiring conflict resolution, de-escalation and appropriate use of force. We need to invest in community policing partnerships that focus on mental health, rehabilitation and social justice.

Furthermore, we need to break the school-to-prison pipeline and focus on prevention. Again, we need to invest in evidence-based practices related to jobs, housing, education and arts. Partnerships between the police and schools, social workers, mental health and substance abuse counselors to be the norm.

With that I support ensuring appropriate funding for police, mental health providers and community organizations to make vision a reality.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

In March when we knew very little about the severity of this virus, I believed it was necessary to take necessary precautions to control the spread of COVID-19. The shutdowns this spring did allow the state to flatten the curve and keep our healthcare system from becoming overburdened. However, we now know more about the virus, we have proper channels established for acquiring PPE, and we have additional testing strategies being implemented. As such, I do not support another shutdown.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I agree with what the Governor said during the State Finance Council meeting a few weeks ago. We know more about the virus now than we did back in March – closing down businesses in a blanket order wouldn’t be necessary. The State and County Health departments have been doing a good job working together in identifying when businesses need to scale back hours or close down completely to keep their communities safe.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

I know that to fully recover from the impacts of COVID-19, we must be fiscally responsible and work to restore fairness to the tax system in a way that promotes job growth, encourages small businesses and relieves the burden on average Kansans and seniors living on fixed incomes. We must also find ways to provide additional support to small businesses as they work to recover. We must ensure Kansans remain healthy. A healthy workforce creates a healthy economy.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I will work to ensure that all money is used appropriately within each agency for the various programs. I will work to promote efficiency, accountability, and transparency. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Council on Tax Reform. I will support recommendations that responsibly reduce the burden on hardworking Kansans and promote job growth.

My experience as a nonprofit leader taught me how to work on a shoestring budget and still get a lot done. I look forward to applying that skillset in these situations.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I will not support a cut in funding for schools. COVID-19 has spotlighted how important education is to not only our students but working families. It also provides consistent access to food and shelter. High quality education is the foundation for our society. It’s why people move to our communities, it creates a qualified workforce and it is key in preventing crime and other negative outcomes. We must continue following a path of fiscal responsibility. I will oppose any proposals to bring back Brownback-era tax policies, and I will protect critical investments, but work to find efficiencies in state agencies to reduce spending.