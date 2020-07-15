Randall Hardy – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 24

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I am self-employed. I have degrees from: BA, Oral Roberts Univ, MBA, University of Kansas. I was a Salina City Commissioner from 2013-2017. I served on many civic and community boards for thirty years.

Personal Information:

I am divorced. I was married for 35 years. I have three sons, two daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

RandallHardy.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I believe that we have reached a point that racial issues must be addressed. For too many years, our country has given racial issues lip service; now is the time to act on our words.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to modify our justice system to rehabilitate inmates with education and job skills so that when they are released, they have employment options waiting for them. We also need to modify our education system so that kids are not just bumped upstairs without learning skills needed to succeed.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Police reform is a local issue. Local government should demand a high level of professionalism in its force, and provide needed gear and education to allow protection for officers and the public.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

The spread of coronavirus must be controlled. Until we get a vaccine, our best option is to wear a mask when we visit stores or other indoor spaces where close human contact is expected. If enough of us do that, business shutdowns would not be necessary. I would not support universal business shutdowns as a first option.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I do not support a statewide shutdown, but we must do what we can to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. We can avoid a shutdown by doing a few common sense things, including wearing a mask to protect those around us in confined places.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Kansas can help our recovery by providing assistance like additional unemployment benefits or temporary small business loans. I would like to see more help with child care and early childhood education to ease the financial burden on parents.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I would prefer temporary cuts to agency budgets rather than higher taxes. Additional taxes have a way of becoming permanent.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I think all options should be on the table when our budget discussion begins in 2021. I am a strong supporter of education and we worked very hard to fully fund our schools. I would be in favor of having that conversation with schools to see what is possible.