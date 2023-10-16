HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Nov. 7, Reno County voters will decide whether to get rid of the food rule for businesses with liquor licenses.

Reno County has been a semi-dry county since the 1980s, meaning businesses that sell liquor by the glass must ensure food makes up 30% of sales. However, some businesses argued that the rule is outdated and succeeded in getting it on the ballot.

This is the way the issue will be worded on the ballot:

Reno County Special Question

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall sale of alcoholic liquor by the individual drink in Reno County be allowed in public places without a requirement that any portion of their gross receipts be from sales of food?

Yes

No

What your vote means

Voting yes means you support businesses that want to sell alcohol, regardless of whether they sell a certain amount of food.

Voting no means you want to keep the 30% food requirement for businesses that want liquor licenses.