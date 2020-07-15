Robert W. Herrick Jr. – Republican for Kansas House, District 89

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Robert is a Quality Technician for Textron Aviation at the Beechcraft plant. His education includes studies at Wichita State University and Butler County Community College, and he is currently pursuing a degree in engineering with a minor in political science.

Personal Information:

Robert Herrick is a dedicated husband to Suzanne, father to Addison, Beau, Ashlynn, and Adriana, as well as stepdad to Parker. His family is proud to call North Wichita home.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

HerrickForKansas.com

Facebook.com/HerrickForKansas

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Absolutely, black lives matter. Of course, every life matters, but someone out there needs to hear that they matter. We can’t be part of a solution to a problem that we don’t acknowledge exists. We battle not against flesh and blood; but against powers and principalities of this dark world. I pray for unity and peace.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We must first acknowledge that not only is racism real, but it exists against all races. There are injustices toward all races. Then we listen. We all have certain biases, and we all have different perspectives. We must pray. Prayer is not our last line of defense; it is our first line of offense. Then we should love. See how someone else sees it. Speak into someone else’s pain.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I believe we should reform the way we think of the police. Why is it, every time we see a law enforcement officer when we’re driving down the road, we tense up? Do we already see ourselves guilty before they do? This is the same for why some people automatically dislike the police; they already assume they are one of the bad apples who abuse their power. Honestly, you don’t have to choose a side. You can be whole-heartedly against racial injustices and be for honorable police officers. I would support qualified immunity reform and civil asset forfeiture reform.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I did not and still do not support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus. How is it that it makes sense to shutdown small businesses who are more likely to have a smaller number of customers in its building at one time, but we keep open big box stores such as Walmart? Business shutdowns will not help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I would not. At this point, we are all making what we believe is the best decision for ourselves. Another statewide shutdown would harm more people than help, especially here in Kansas.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Keep businesses open. Everything should be open with people being encouraged to wear their masks and social distancing. People should support local businesses to help their neighbors which will help the Kansas economy recover.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I would reevaluate the way certain social services operate. I would not be in favor of higher taxes for more social services. The best way to help our communities is to bond together and lift each other up. It does not always have to be about money.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

To help balance the budget, Kansas should have less construction projects going on at one time. I do not support budget cuts for schools. I believe the money schools receive should be put to better use instead. Ours schools have too many administrators and not enough teachers. Public schools do not need the latest and greatest technology in the classroom just to keep up with the Jones’s. If universities are receiving any government funding, then they should not be tearing down dorms and building new ones when they were only a few years old.