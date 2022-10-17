WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Ron Estes

Occupation: U.S. Representative (KS-04), Member of the House Ways & Means Committee, Subcommittees on Trade, Select Revenue Measures (Taxes), Social Security, and the Joint Economic Committee

Education:

Tennessee Tech University, BS, Civil Engineering

Tennessee Tech University, MBA

Previous elected offices sought:

Kansas State Treasurer

Sedgwick County Treasurer

Civic Involvement:

Former Airport Authority Board Member

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

American Legion Post 4

Sedgwick County Republican Party/ Precinct Committeeman 1996-present

Kansas Republican Party Executive Committee

Support numerous local causes and organizations (Honor Flight, Kansans for Life, Exploration Place, others)

Marriage and family information:

Married to wife Susan for 30 years, 3 adult children

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

EstesForCongress.com

Facebook: RonEstesKansas

Twitter: @RonEstesKS

Campaign office: 316-444-0480

What are the top three things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington, and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

1a. Families across the 4th District are suffering under exploding inflation as they try to stretch their family budgets to absorb rising costs of food, fuel, child care and other necessities. We need to quit pumping out massive amounts of federal dollars that are causing this inflationary environment, get people back to work, and lower taxes so they can keep more of their hard-earned money.

1b. We need to secure our border and stop the tide of massive illegal immigration that is enriching the drug cartels, exploding the flow of illegal drugs and human trafficking, and increasing violent crime. We need to focus on national security and public safety by investing in and rebuilding our military, law enforcement and border patrol.

1c. We need to restore our nation by making government accountable again through safeguarding our constitutional rights and freedoms, conducting rigorous oversight to rein in abuse of power, and increasing transparency.

What should be done to fight inflation and fix the country’s economy?

In this current inflationary cycle, all costs are rising and families are hurting. We need to return the U.S. to energy independence to lower the cost of fuel and utilities, which impacts every sector. We need to fix this damaging inflationary trend, stop piling up federal debt, and focus on quality high-paying jobs and affordable housing.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

Life is sacred, and the most vulnerable among us, including unborn babies, should be protected. The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling has placed the question of rights and restrictions related to abortion back in the hands of the people through their elected state legislatures.

What needs to be done about health care?

We need free market solutions that increase competition including greater access to Health Savings Accounts, expand telehealth and more affordable options, while providing a safety net for those who are vulnerable. We need to encourage pathways to increase the number of employees in the health care professions and reduce the bureaucratic burdens placed on health care providers that only serve to increase the cost of health care. I have led the effort to eliminate surprise medical bills and lower prescription drug prices.

Do you think we need immigration reform, and what changes would you support?

Our country is a nation of immigrants, but the current system is broken. As a starting point, we must enforce the immigration laws, increase the number of border patrol officers, and streamline the immigration process for those who desire to enter the country legally. Individuals who attempt to apply legally have difficulty navigating and completing the process, while others cross our borders illegally and stay for years. We need a revised process that considers that national security and free market needs of our country while allowing immigrants to complete the legal requirements of residency and citizenship in a timely, accountable manner.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process, and how?

Many voters in Kansas and beyond have concerns about the fact that several states did not follow their own statutes. Irregularities occurred in the past election just as they have in each election. In fact, there are ongoing lawsuits and audit requests. Both parties have raised questions in previous elections about the way ballots have been handled and other issues. Election integrity is paramount to our system of government. Without it, there can be no free and fair elections. We must be vigilant to protect our rights and freedoms and our constitutional republic. Despite very intense concerns on both sides of this question, the peaceful transfer of presidential responsibility occurred.

Where do you stand on LGBTQ issues and rights?

The U.S. Constitution and our Bill of Rights guarantee equal rights and protection under the law, as well as protecting the religious freedoms of all Americans. We’ve seen extreme policies from the left, like biological males competing in women’s sports, instead of common sense policies that respect individual liberties without pushing an agenda.

Share your stance on gun control/Second Amendment rights.

The 2nd Amendment is a cornerstone of our Bill of Rights. I firmly believe that every law-abiding citizen has a right to defend themselves, their family, and their property. The 2nd Amendment places no restrictions on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Kansans care deeply about being good stewards of our land, water, air and natural resources and want to pass along a healthy environment to our children and grandchildren. The federal government should encourage best practices, provide accurate data, hold China and other big polluters accountable and refrain from imposing burdensome regulations on American farmers, ranchers and businesses.