Ron Rosales – Candidate for Wichita BOE – District 6

Responses below are from the candidates and have not been edited. All candidates for a race who chose to respond were asked the same questions.

Biographical Information:

Currently employed at Haysville High School as a history teacher, I am in my 16th year of teaching

Earned a Masters from Newman University

Currently the 6th District BOE representative

Retired from the US Navy

Married with 2 adult children

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Futureokids259

Twitter: @rrosales555

What specific Wichita Public Schools issues deserve your immediate attention and how do you plan to address them?

The issue that needs immediate attention is the lack of available teachers. We need to work with universities and other steak holders to help us with recruiting teachers. On our part we need to maintain our current compensation and benefits packages as one of the best in the region in order to retain qualified staff.

What are your thoughts on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed schooling? Include your thoughts on masks, social distancing, remote learning, and anything you would have done differently.

My thoughts on COVID and how it has changed our schools is how it exposed the teacher shortage not only in our school, but throughout the nation. My thoughts on masks is that we need to wear them when needed. Remote leaning needs to be an option for our students and teachers if we can coordinate classes within our buildings. There is not anything I would have voted differently on.

What is your stance on critical race theory, knowing that USD 259 does not currently teach it?

My stance on CRT is that if it is to be taught in our schools then it should go through KSDE first to get their input then to local BOE’s. Currently I would not support a CRT social studies curriculum change.

Would you change how much the school district spends on its different departments (teachers, safety, special education, etc.)? If so, how?

With such a large budget, there is a need to look at the amount of spending we do. Even though we might have to spend more initially, I think we need to invest in Green technology such as hybrid or electric school busses and maintenance vehicles that will save us money in the future. We spend several million just on transportation and energy cost alone.