Sarah Lopez – Democrat for Sedgwick County Commission, District 2

Sarah was born and raised in Sedgwick County. Sarah graduated from Wichita Technical Institute for Information Technology and Network Administration. She has enjoyed her career at Ascension Technologies and is currently a Technical Engineering Analyst . Sarah has also served as a Kansas State Delegate and a precinct committeewoman.

Sarah is a mother of three, Joey, Avery and Alexis.

What specific Sedgwick County issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Sedgwick County must immediately invest in mental health services for our community at a level that will result in transformative change. We’ve seen success over the years with each small, incremental investment in substance abuse and mental health treatment. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the struggles of an already overwhelmed system. Families in our community are being pushed to the breaking point. Substance abuse and domestic violence are on the rise. As a community we need to end the stigma around seeking services for mental health and substance abuse. In order to do this, the county needs to collaborate with our private sector and non-profit partners to find a real and lasting solution. Strong families make strong communities and as your county commissioner, I will take real action instead of just talking about investing in mental health services.

What are your thoughts on how the County responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

COVID response has been a struggle for communities across our country and ours is no different. As someone with a background in healthcare, I am thankful for the members of our community that stepped up and made huge sacrifices for our doctors and healthcare workers to combat this pandemic. However, I have similar frustrations to many other working parents in our community. Instead of focusing on providing calm and informed leadership, our county commission spent a majority of their time having political fights. These fights have caused confusion and unfairly impacted our businesses. Opening our economy without masks and lack of enforcement have allowed some businesses to lose money for following the rules, while those breaking the rules have been allowed a competitive advantage. One thing is certain – our working families CANNOT afford another shut down. I support our current mask mandate as it is the best way to keep our economy open. As a community we must work together to find a balance of keeping our community safe while helping our economy grow.

How do you propose to help the local economy recover?

Sedgwick County cannot afford another shut down. We need to work with our local health officials and take their suggestions seriously to keep our hospitalization numbers and active case numbers low. The hardworking families in our community are eager to return to some type of normalcy and by wearing our masks and social distancing we can keep our businesses open. I would also like to see our COVID relief funds go to businesses and industries most impacted by COVID – including our bars entertainment venues that are still hurting financially due to capacity and hour restrictions. Simultaneously, we need to look ahead and continue to make quality of life improvements to our community. We must continue to attract and retain our young talent in Sedgwick County. The new world of virtual workplaces presents a unique opportunity for us to attract talent to our community, even if their job is somewhere else.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

The Black Lives Matter Movement is an ongoing awareness campaign that our community has taken seriously and used to make important reforms. Sedgwick County is a very welcoming place to call home, that is why we have a diverse population who choose to live here, however there is always room for improvement. I am very proud of local law enforcement and the response to the recent peaceful protests locally. Chief Ramsey’s ongoing work with the community helped us avoid the destruction of property and riots we’ve seen in other communities.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I think the best way to promote social and racial justice is to listen and provide representation. It is important that we elect people from diverse backgrounds, so during policy debates more viewpoints are represented. However, it is also important that elected officials listen to those with different backgrounds than themselves before making decisions by creating advisory boards and other opportunities to give new voices a seat at the table. While we cannot solve all the world’s problems, we come up with better solutions when many voices are heard and considered. County commissioners represent everyone in their district, whether they agree with you or not, and so it is important to listen and make decisions that are best for the most people, not based on your personal opinion.

Are you in favor of law enforcement reform? If so, what should it look like?

I am in favor of supporting our law enforcement by making their jobs easier. We can do this by ensuring we are giving our first responders the resources they need to keep our community safe, encouraging a community discussion on diversity and fully funding our county mental health programs. Our law enforcement officers are not social workers, but because the county commission’s failure to adequately fund these programs they have been forced to take on that role. By expanding the ICT-1 program so it has multiple units operating 24/7, our police will have much needed support so they can focus on solving crimes.

Describe your vision for Sedgwick County’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

I want to make sure my district in South Sedgwick County is getting our fair share of the economic growth and job opportunities as the rest of the county. In order to make that possible, we need a Commissioner who is invested in the district, willing to think outside the box and do the work. We have some of the hardest working people in the entire county in our district. If we put our mind to it, we can transform South Sedgwick County and provide services and jobs to our community for generations to come.