Biographical Information:

Scott Schwab grew up in Great Bend, Kansas and graduated from Fort Hays State University. Prior to entering public service, Scott was a small business owner and a National Sales Trainer for a Fortune 50 company. First elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2002, Scott worked to bring local control and funding to Kansas schools while also supporting free enterprise to strengthen the economy. As Chairman of the House Elections Committee, a leadership position he held for four years, Scott led the effort to pass voter ID. As Secretary of State, Scott has enhanced election security statewide and supported legislation to streamline election policies and protect election integrity.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

ScottSchwab.com

Facebook: Schwab for SOS

Twitter: ScottSchwabKS

If you are elected, what are the first three things that you want to accomplish?

When I first ran for Secretary of State in 2018, I prioritized starting the Kansas Business One Stop – an inter-agency collaboration to streamline business formation and offer more online filing services. Now that the site is up and running, we want to take it further to offer data to local chambers of commerce and support workforce development – for free. In addition, my administration is implementing legislation I introduced to allow businesses to file their reports on a biennial basis rather than annually. I strongly believe businesses are better served by focusing on growing their business rather than filing forms with the government. Lastly, I will continue to work with the Kansas legislature to ensure our election code is consistent across the state and confirm Kansas as a state where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

The integrity of our elections is paramount to our democracy. Kansas is nationally recognized for our free, fair, and safe elections. Earlier this year, the Kansas legislature passed legislation I introduced to strengthen election integrity by securing voter equipment, maintaining voter rolls, and enhancing post-election audits. As your Secretary of State, I will continue to protect your right to vote without changing the way you choose to cast your ballot.

What is your opinion on the state of election security in Kansas? Would you do anything to change it?

Kansas is ranked a top state in the nation for election security. We have strong election measures in place, and as your Secretary of State, I have worked with all 105 county election officials to carry out these policies, including strong voter ID, post-election audits, ban ballot harvesting, and secure advance by mail ballot procedures. Due to these strong election security measures, there is no evidence of systemic election fraud in Kansas.

Would you change anything about the voting process in Kansas? Where do you stand on ranked-choice voting?

Kansas is a voter-friendly state where voters have multiple options for how to cast their ballot: on Election Day, advance in person, or by advance by mail ballot. I have stood firm in protecting voter options and reducing voter confusion without limiting ballot access or voter turnout. I am committed to continuing these priorities in a second term.