WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Sharice Davids

Current Occupation: U.S. Representative (KS-03)

Education and Degrees: Johnson County Community College, University of Missouri-Kansas City (BBA), Cornell University (JD)

Political/Community Positions: Current U.S. Representative for the Kansas Third District

Marriage: Single

Military Service: I grew up in a military family. My mother spent more than 20 years serving in the US Army.

Family Information: I was raised by a single mom who just retired after spending 20 years in our United States Postal Service and 20 in the U.S. Army. I live in Roeland Park.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

ShariceForCongress.com

Facebook: Sharice for Congress

Twitter: @sharicedavids

Instagram: shariceforcongress

YouTube: Sharice for Congress

Address: 6703 W 91st St, Overland Park, KS

What are the top three things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington, and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

My top priorities—the things I hear about most often from folks in our community—are lowering costs, growing our economy, and protecting reproductive rights. When it comes to tackling those issues, I believe that good ideas can come from Republicans and Democrats, which is why I have worked across the aisle to pass a new law that invests in domestic manufacturing to curb inflation. I’ve also supported suspending the federal gas tax, even when members of my own party disagreed, because I believe Kansans need immediate relief on everyday costs.

After Kansans of both parties resoundingly rejected the anti-choice amendment on August 2, I’m hopeful that members of Congress can come together to recognize that most Americans want health care decisions left between a patient and their doctor. However, we cannot come together if we have extremists, like my opponent, in office. She has a long anti-choice record, and has pushed for a banwith no exceptions, even in the cases of rape, incest, and saving the life of the mother. Her views are too extreme, and do not align with those in the Kansas Third.

What should be done to fight inflation and fix the country’s economy?

Lowering costs is a top priority for me, and another place that I differ from my opponent. I believe Congress should deliver immediate cost relief while working toward long term solutions for inflation. Two ways we can do that are investing in domestic clean energy industries and making more goods in America, because we’ve been reliant on foreign oil and supplies for too long. I worked with Republicans in Congress to pass a law that boosts domestic manufacturing on critical materials like semiconductors, so we can stop expensive shortages and reduce inflation, all while positioning ourselves to be more competitive with China.

There’s much more to be done to lower costs on everything from gas and groceries to health care, which is why I am focused on concrete solutions. While my opponent has opposed common sense relief measures like a gas tax holiday, I have stayed focused on bipartisan action to make life more affordable in Kansas.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

There is a fundamental difference in this race: my opponent not only supported the August amendment that would open the door to extreme bans in our state, she has also endorsed a federal ban on abortion with no exceptions, not even for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. She is too extreme for the Kansas Third.

I believe politicians have no place in personal medical decisions. I, along with the overwhelming majority of the Third District, opposed the restrictive amendment. I have voted to codify Roe into law. I will always stand up against extremism, especially when it comes to your rights.

What needs to be done about health care?

Too many Americans are suffering—and dying—because they lack affordable health care. My opponent opposes Medicaid expansion and prescription drug pricing reform, but I am proud of recent strides we have made in Congress to combat high medical costs. For example, earlier this year, a bipartisan law stopping surprise medical billing went into effect—protections that I helped pass under President Trump, because no one should go bankrupt after an emergency room visit. We also passed a law giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug costs and capping insulin costs at $35 a month for our seniors. Those are great steps forward that are going to save lives and lower costs for Kansans.

I will continue to work towards common sense, bipartisan solutions that will do things like lower prescription drug costs, expand Medicaid, and invest in behavioral and mental health services, to name a few. I’m on the side of Kansans—not Big Pharma—and these long term, sustainable solutions will move Kansas, and our nation, forward.

Do you think we need immigration reform, and what changes would you support?

Our immigration system is broken, and both parties are to blame. I believe we need bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform that secures our borders, creates a pathway to citizenship—especially for those who serve in the military—and ensures that those who come here in search of a better life are treated fairly and humanely. I stand ready to work with my Republican and Democrat colleagues to get it done.

In Congress, I have voted to increase border patrol funding, enhance infrastructure, and combat drug trafficking—at times, over opposition from some Democrats. I’ve met with our local Farm Bureaus to talk about visa reform, so they can get the workers they need to keep our agricultural industries running smoothly. And I’ve convened local police departments from KCK to Olathe as well as federal law enforcement to discuss their work to keep our communities safe from fentanyl and other drugs—and after those conversations, I took action. I signed on to legislation to support new technologies at the border to help stop the supply, and asked the Administration to help local law enforcement purchase naloxone supplies that save lives.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process, and how?

Claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election have been repeatedly disproven. I am confident in the integrity of our election system in Kansas and nationwide—even as some seek to discredit our institutions, and even as my opponent continues to tout the endorsement of election deniers, I will speak up loudly to say that every Kansan should have confidence that their vote matters and every legal vote will be counted.

I have and will continue to support legislation that promotes election security and ensures every eligible voter can make their voice heard. I believe that members of Congress have a responsibility to protect our democracy, now more than ever.

Where do you stand on LGBTQ issues and rights?

In 2018, I became the first openly gay member of Congress elected from Kansas. I serve as co-chair of the Equality Caucus in Congress, working to educate my colleagues and fight discrimination, so that every voice is heard in our policy making process.

In this year alone, I’ve introduced legislation to help increase mental healh services to LGBTQ youth, a group that faces alarming and disproportionately high rates of suicide. I also introduced and passed a bipartisan bill to enshrine marriage equality into law in the face of rising discrimination. It’s time our federal policy on marriage equality aligned with the views of the vast majority of Americans. That’s what I’ll fight for.

Share your stance on gun control/Second Amendment rights.

I, like most Kansans, believe in common sense gun safety laws. I grew up in a military family and I respect the rights of lawful gun owners. I also know that we need to stand up and say enough is enough when it comes to the safety of our children and our communities.

This year, in the wake of an unimaginable tragedy, Congress came together to pass bipartisan gun violence prevention legislation that will protect Kansas children, keep our schools safe, and save lives. It included a provision to close the “boyfriend loophole” and keep guns out of the hands of convicted domestic violence perpetrators—a policy I have been pushing for. This was a historic step forward, and I will continue to fight for common sense solutions that will keep our communities safe.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

I often hear from parents and grandparents in our community who are worried about the future we are leaving for the next generations. It’s urgent that we address the threat of climate change, and I’m proud to have voted for the most significant climate policy in our nation’s history—investing in clean energy, climate resilience, and pollution reduction so our grandkids can have clean air, clean water, and good jobs. My opponent has come out against those smart and economically sensible policies, but I will continue standing up for climate action and seeking real solutions that move us towards a brighter future and a stronger economy.

Additionally, this issue has resounding impacts across our district, from Wyandotte down to Anderson County. Our farmers and ranchers are some of the most impacted by extreme weather events, which we are seeing more and more. As one of the newest members of the Agriculture Committee, I will make sure that rural and farming communities are included in our climate policy. I promise to continue standing up for smart, sustainable policy because it’s past time to create a planet and an economy in which our grandkids can thrive.