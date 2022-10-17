WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. The candidate has supplied some of the requested information. We are awaiting answers for the rest of the profile.

Biographical Information:

(Courtesy Silas John Miller)

Silas Miller is a product of Wichita Public Schools and a USMC Veteran. After serving our Nation, Silas chose to return to Wichita to pursue a cosmetology and barbering education career. Silas and his wife, Bailey, are proud residents of the East Front Neighborhood. Silas is running for the Kansas House to bring energy and creativity to our state government. The status quo isn’t working for Kansas families. In the Kansas House, Silas is determined to expand Medicaid, support job training and workforce development, and legalize cannabis.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

SilasForKansas.com

Facebook: Silas Miller For Kansas

Twitter: @silasjmiller

Donations for Silas Miller

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana? Recreational marijuana?

Share your thoughts about transgender athletes in sports.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

