Stan Frownfelter – Democrat for Kansas House, District 37

Small business owner, graduated from Turner High school, bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University. I’ve been the State Representative for District 37 since 2007

Stan4KS.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

My voting record speaks for itself. I believe that every person is entitled to freedom and equality and shouldn’t be judged or treated unfairly because of the color of their skin.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

One of the major ways we can promote social and racial justice is by fixing our education system. I believe we need to find ways to better our education system in Kansas as a way to help end the school to prison pipeline.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I believe that we need to all work together to make sure we control the spread of the Coronavirus so that we avoid overloading our hospitals and prevent our vulnerable populations from getting sick and dying.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

We need to do what we can to make sure that Kansas families have a livable wage when jobs do come back. Bringing back prevailing wage in places like Wyandotte County is a huge part of that. Providing small businesses the help they need to get through this pandemic is also extremely important to make sure businesses come back when all of this is over.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

