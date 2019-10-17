Stan Reeser – Candidate for USD 259 Board – District 4

Biographical Information:

Graduate of Wichita H.S. South and Wichita State University

Former Wichita City Council Member

Former Wichita Mass Transit Advisory Board Member

Long-time volunteer for Wichita Public Schools

Employed at Ascension-Via Christi in Logistics

Personal Information: Resident of Wichita since 1970. Married to Miscy Reeser since 1981. Father of three daughters who also graduated from Wichita Public Schools and Grandfather of six.

Campaign website/Facebook: Stan Reeser for Wichita BOE

What specific USD 259 issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

The number one priority is to improve our graduation rate. While we have had a slight increase this last past year, we need to continue improving this area. To improve graduation rates, we’ll need to continue our efforts in alternative efforts such as Chester Lewis Alternative High School and Towne East Learning Center.

Teachers have expressed concern about low morale. What are the problems? How would you address them?

I believe we are finally turning a corner on this important issue by improving our pay and now we need to improve listening to our educators on their workload issues.

Share your thoughts on the new grading system: Standards Referenced Grading.

The goal of Standard Referenced Grading (SRG) is to emphasize mastery of the topic and developing critical thinking ability instead of simply assigning a letter grade which could be arbitrary. I believe it is the role of the BOE to monitor if SRG does the job we are expecting it to accomplish.

What do you think is the largest obstacle to student success/graduation and how do you plan to address it?

See Answer to question #1.

How do you think USD 259 should respond to calls for more inclusion for LGBT students?

After developing our policies and guideline to implement this important change to our non-discrimination policies, it is my hope that we will follow the lead of our largest Wichita businesses and institutions and protect all groups in our diverse school system that might feel marginalized which would include LGBT community.

What is your vision for USD 259?

I am running because I want to continue to work hard for our students, support our educators and staff and help create an even stronger connection of our schools to our community.