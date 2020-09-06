Steven Hohe – Libertarian for U.S. House, Kansas District 3

Candidates

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Steven Hohe)

Biographical Information:

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Personal Information:

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

SteveHoheForCongress.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

Awaiting candidate’s response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories