Steven K. Howe – Republican for Kansas House, District 71

Biographical Information:

Steven Howe is a teacher and middle school cross-country coach at Cornerstone Classical School where he teaches humanities to Grade 5 and 6 students. Steven and his wife Tamara have also owned and operated the Tamara Howe School of Dance, LLC in Downtown Salina for the past thirteen years.

When he is not working, Howe enjoys serving as an Elder at Christ the King Lutheran Church and coaching youth sports. Howe currently serves as the Republican Committeeman for Precinct 20, is a member of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and has served on community boards including Salina Downtown, Inc. and the Salina Childcare Association.

Howe is no stranger to public service. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech from Kansas State University, Howe served Kansans by working on the official staff of two Kansas Congressmen on Capitol Hill and in Salina (Jerry Moran 2003-2010; Tim Huelskamp 2011-2017).

Personal Information:

Steven and his wife Tamara recently celebrated 14 years of marriage. They are blessed to be parents to four awesome boys.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: @HoweKS71

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I believe racism is contrary to God’s Word and is a sin against Him. I support our constitutional rights to peacefully assemble, petition our government, and to speak freely on subjects and causes we hold dear. Black Lives Matter has that right under the Constitution and I will defend their rights to participate in our civil society, even if I do not agree with everything they stand for.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I do not think government holds the solution for every societal injustice, whether real or perceived. As a Christian, I try to follow what God commands in the scriptures (Mark 12:30-31): “And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” and ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I support a bottom-up approach to police reform as authored by Sheriff (Ret.) Currie Meyers, PhD, MBA, and Senior Visiting Fellow with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I do not support the heavy-hand of government which dictates who is essential and who is non-essential. How is it fair that big box stores can stay open while small businesses have to close? People make the best decisions when they are informed and can trust the information given to them by our institutions. Most people will choose to do the right thing if given the opportunity. I believe government should focus more on providing information to the general public about the disease symptoms, virility, prevention methods, and even provide personal protective equipment such as masks to help combat the spread of the disease.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I would only support a shutdown if our hospitals were approaching capacity and the death rate started to rise.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

The government should be honest about the situation and empower people to keep working so they can provide for their families and communities. The KS Department of Labor needs a major overhaul so that unemployed workers can receive their unemployment compensation in a timely fashion.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

With any piece of legislation, “the devil is in the details.” I will look for ways to cut state spending in a fiscally responsible way before making changes to the tax code. I do support the concept of eliminating the state sales tax on foodstuffs.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

The need for budget cuts will depend on how quickly our economy can get moving again while simultaneously fighting this global pandemic. In the event that schools would need to make cuts in spending, I would support empowering local districts to make those cuts in a way they deem most fitting for their community.