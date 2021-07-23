Tevin Smith – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 3

Responses below are from the candidates and have not been edited. All candidates for a race who chose to respond were asked the same questions.

Biographical Information:

Im 22 years old and was born and raised in Wichita. I’m a retail worker and I have a high school diploma, with the intent to further my education in the near future. My family lives here in Wichita and across this amazing state. This is my first ever entry into politics.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Tevin for Wichita District 3

What specific Wichita issues deserve your immediate attention and how do you plan to address them?

I feel like one of the biggest issues that were facing in Wichita has to be the food deserts. People need access to clean, affordable food that’s within their communities. If I’m elected I will work closely with the community and other elected officials to secure grocery stores.

What should be done about the non-discrimination ordinance (NDO)?

I feel like City Council needs to revisit and pass the NDO before the 90 days, because the amount of hate we heard was saddening. Wichita needs an NDO and City Council needs to show that they care about marginalized communities. It’s a shame that Wichita hasn’t already had an NDO passed.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II and the old downtown library?

For the east bank of the Arkansas river, we need to see more feasibility studies and possibly better investment ideas before we can make a decision.

I support saving Century II and the old library. They are historical and can be repurposed to better serve the city. Any decision needs to be for the voters to decide and not the council.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Food deserts can be addressed by giving subsidies to local business owners to open grocery stores in areas where food deserts are located. Also by creating spaces to have farmers markets so that way people have access to fresh food.

What should be done about violence in the city?

We need community policing to help with violence, but we need to look at the root cause. Areas with higher poverty tend to have more violence and we could address that by putting trade schools and other higher education in low income areas.

How should Wichita address mental health issues and addiction in our community?

First we need to destigmatize the conversation surrounding mental health and substance abuse, that would give people more incentive to get help they need. Second we need to increase funding for treatment for people, that is not only affordable but safe and efficient!

How can the city help to grow businesses and create jobs?

I personally that investing into small businesses will create jobs and grow the local economy at the same time. Many small businesses are the back bones of their communities, so if we gave them the resources they needed to grow then they could employ more people.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

We need to look at each department and see how efficiently they are using the funds or how they could be better spent. Public transit definitely needs more funding because many people don’t have personal vehicles. Police funding has been increased and we’ve yet to see a drop in crimes.