Timothy Johnson – Republican for Kansas House, District 38

Biographical Information:

Current teacher at Basehor-Linwood HS (criminal justice/history), Masters in Education from Pittsburg St, Masters in Administration of Justice from Wichita St, BA in History & Political Science from Bethany College, and graduate of Kansas Law Enforcement Academy. Have served as a school board member and currently an Elder in my church. Previously to teaching spent 31 years in criminal justice field.

Personal Information:

Married 35 years to wife Linda, 5 children, 8 grandkids.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

TimothyJohnsonStateRep38.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I do not support Medicaid expansion in it’s current proposed format. It requires taxpayers who oppose abortion to fund them through tax dollars. Secondly Kansas is not prepared for the massive costs and administrative requirements needed for such a program. An example is the near shutdown of Kansas unemployment benefits as the system could not handle the over load. Another issue is that expansion allows healthy individuals to move to the head of the line over retired and disabled subjects who need benefits that already exist.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

Medical marijuana properly dispensed by physicians is no different than other restricted drugs in the medical field and should be allowed if scientific data and approval by FDA is given.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I support Right To Life and specifically the “Value Them Both Amendment.”

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

I believe that the State of Kansas needs to take a pro-active stance in promoting the sales of Kansas crops and livestock in the global markets. In addition we need to support secondary agriculture through encouragement of processing plants remaining and adding new plants such as ethanol facilities.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

As a teacher I see daily the changes in education through technology. Funding for education at all levels is critical, but it must reflect dollars that go to actual teaching, not extraneous programs and excessive administrative salaries. Kansas must continue to support the Career-Technical-Education (CTE) in high schools and community colleges as these programs are critical in education students in trades and stimulating job oriented opportunities for those not needing college. Universities face a huge challenge now as Covid has altered the educatinal format we have operated under for so long.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

NO! Our current foster care system is in disarray. We must quickly modify our programs with the aid of people in the community who know what foster care really needs. This includes rewriting our burdensome adoption laws which actually discourage adoption by loving families. THIS IS A PRIORITY!

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I am a “Frederick Douglas Republican,” with a firm belief that we need to return to the values and modeling of the father of American Civil Rights. Frederick Douglas overcame slavery to become a valued advisor to 5 presidents and a writer who challenged and then changed society for the better. He advocated civil liberties, family values, and capitalism. If all of the American societal components could adopt Frederick Douglas’s values, we would find ourselves at peace with each other.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Again I believe that recognizing the ideas of Frederick Douglas, George Washington Carver, and Martin Luther King will help equalize many of the current issues.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I believe Kansas has already established monitoring through their Training Commission and is ahead of states on the east and west coast. As a former Chief of Police I supported the process of Accreditation and accredited my agency through CALEA. This process, much like schools are accredited, could be used for all agencies in the state to provide additional benefits to the state.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No. Current shutdowns have decimated the Kansas economy and are not scientifically shown to reduce the spread if businesses implement reasonible safety precautions.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Open up business at all levels so our jobs return to a pre-covid level. We also need to look to support the various industires, both large and small by appropriate loans or incentives so they can recover to pre-covid levels.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I do not favor higher taxes and will not support them. Our state will have to carefully monitor all social services and cut out those non-essential expenses and over regulation as we work to recover from covid.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

We have to cut out non-essential expenses and over regulation so that needed functions can continue. We may need to look at high administrative salaries in education that take away from classroom teachers or needed programs.