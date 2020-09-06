Tom Hawk – Democrat for Kansas Senate, District 22

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I currently am serving my second term as State Senator from District 22, representing Riley County, Clay County and part of Geary County. I have three degrees from Kansas State University—BS in Math Education, MS in Counseling and PHD in Educational Administration. I was born and happily raised in Colby, Kansas. After graduating from Kansas State University, I started a 33 year education career in the Manhattan/Ogden Schools. Always committed to student success, I worked as an Algebra teacher, counselor, curriculum director and ultimately Superintendent. I also started a successful photography business that focused on weddings, event, and “graduation photos” for 40 years. After serving three terms in the Kansas House representing District 67, I served as Executive Director of the Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

I am married to Diane Hawk and we have four children and four grandchildren.

I am a member of my church, Manhattan Rotary, Optimist, Manhattan Arts Center, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and have been on numerous boards from United Way, Ecumenical Campus Ministry(ECM), Junior Achievement, Treasurer MAC, to Manhattan Youth Care over the years. I served as State Presidents of AARP, Kansas Administrators Association (USA), Kansas Curriculum Directors (KASCD) and a Board Member of National Curriculum Directors Association(ASCD). I was Executive Director of the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board(2011-12). I served 6 years in the Kansas House and am currently in my 8th year in the Kansas Senate and serve as Ranking Member on Senate Ways and Means. I serve on the Joint Budget Committee, the SPARK (Federal CARES money for Covid-19 Allocation) Steering Committee, the Future of Higher Education Council, the Joint Legislative Building Committee, and have been a member of the State Transportation/Highway Vision Task Force. I received the KSU Leadership Studies Award (2011) and the Leadership Manhattan Distinguished Leadership Award (2014). On September 16, 2020 I receive the “Public Official of the Year” Award from the Association of Community Mental Health Centers.

Personal Information:

Family is the most important opportunity a person has to both personally grow and serve the development of the next generation. I am blessed to be married to Diane Hawk and we have four adult children and four grandchildren.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

TomHawkForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I have voted to expand Medicaid. To date, 39 states have voted to expand Medicaid including all of the states surrounding Kansas. I believe expansion would greatly help a large portion of our population get health care, remove the burden from our ER’s, help our rural hospitals financially, perhaps keeping many of them open. I also believe we have paid into the federal government for this service and by not expanding Medicaid (KanCare) we have not received our fair share of tax dollars back into Kansas. Ensuring rural health care is a priority of mine and expansion of Medicaid is one area to help. Expanding telemedicine is another area that could help our rural citizens. Also funding our schools adequately as well as Community Mental Health Centers all relates to our state and rural health outcomes.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I support the legalization of medical marijuana and expect a bill to likely pass. We did pass a bill in the 2019 session that granted a presumptive defense for those who had a document from their doctor indicating medical necessity. Two young disabled teens came to the Capitol with their parents to plead their case for the necessity for medical marijuana and their seizures and fragile health condition where marijuana was the treatment giving the most relief and best results. Most legislators have heard accounts from a variety of constituents where this treatment can reduce pain and suffering and in some case be lifesaving.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

The changes I would like to see would help to get at the root cause where abortion is seen by a distressed person as the only option. I consider myself to be pro-life, but do not think the government can make the best health care decisions for people. In the end, criminalizing desperate women is not the answer. Supporting and funding adoption and better, safer foster care would be a step that I believe would more effectively lead to better pro-life outcomes. I also think we need to work on a host of health care needs, including Medicaid Expansion, affordable and available contraception, pre-natal care, education, good medical care for mothers, and a re-working of poverty benefits so there are options for mothers to keep their children and have the skills and resources to help their children thrive.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Most of the financially impactful issues are addressed at the US Congressional level with the “Farm Bill”, crop insurance and other federal supports, and with the work done to impact foreign markets, commodity prices and trade. My work at the state level as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee was to write and pass a bill entitled “Local Food and Farm Task Force”. That group met with stakeholders and members of KSU Extension and the Kansas Department of Agriculture to come up with ways to improve many aspects of our local farm economy, especially in the production and marketing of local foods. I currently serve on the National Council of State Legislators (NCSL) Agriculture Task Force and look for ways we can interface with the Federal agencies, suppliers and national companies to support agriculture programs in the states. The big issues facing Kansas farmers and ranchers at the state level is broadband expansion, access to affordable health care, workable and predictable state regulations and laws (example HEMP production) and having a transportation infrastructure to that crops can get to markets. To that end, I worked on both the Legislative interim and the Transportation Vision Task Force to get the new Eisenhower Ten Year Plan designed and passed the first year. The final key issue I have worked on during my Legislative tenure has been water. I was part of Governor Brownback’s Blue Ribbon Task Force to look at ways we might fund our 50 year water plan. We have moved slowly to keep our legislative requirement for general SGF funding, but are still short of fully funding our water plan and taking care of our unfunded liabilities with our federal reservoirs. We have several major problems that will affect agriculture as well as cities. These include the lowering of the water level in western Kansas aquifers, the build up of sediment in our state lakes and reservoirs, and water quality and quantity available in several areas, even the eastern part of the state.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

For K-12 Education, maintaining adequate funding and staying out of further litigation will remain a key legislative issue. We also need to address our lower level of funding for Special Education. The pandemic and the impact on school schedules and ultimately budgets will be a top issue in the coming session. The legislative support for technical education and con-current enrollment has been a successful effort most recently and needs to be continued. Likewise, the focus on cooperative arrangements with Community Mental Health Centers and making those services available through K-12 cooperative agreements has helped many students. A path to expansion and funding needs to be considered as several behavioral health issues have grown from youth suicide, rates of autism, family dynamics. All of those will be exacerbated with the COVID-19 impact this coming year.

Universities: We have yet to ascertain the full impact of COVID-19 financially on our higher education institutions. Enrollment is predicted to be down and that will have a large impact. I serve on the “Future of Higher Education Council” and we have been discussing several recommendations to plan the next 3,5, and 10 year paths and beyond for all levels of higher education in Kansas. The Governor has formed the “Advantage Kansas Coalition” that is considering several ideas to accomplish a bold vision for our state of “cultivating the highest educated and skilled workforce in the Midwest”. We need to revisit how our various systems can function better together and align our K-12 efforts with our Four Year Colleges, Community Colleges, Tech Colleges and new industry partnerships that increase economic opportunities for our workers and our Kansas businesses. Con-current enrollment for HS students in college classes so that they can obtain skills and credits to jump start their higher education and technical education careers has been successful and needs to expand. Stacking of credentials so that students easily see a path to advanced and higher paying jobs through logical and affordable certification needs to be built into our better coordinated system. Keeping more of our students in Kansas after graduation is another goal and is best attained with good, solid economic development that brings good jobs to our state and builds and enhances our existing businesses. The Commerce Departments new Framework for Growth is the right plan to put us on that path and needs to coordinate with Higher Education. Another asset for Kansas is our private colleges. We do use state dollars to fund financial aid that has been a positive support for graduating private college students in Kansas. Overall, financial aid to both public and private college students is one effective way to reduce student debt and improve graduation rates.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

I am pleased with the steady work of Secretary Howard and her staff to revamp DCF and make it more effective and responsive in helping children and families. We are not there yet with our foster care system and too many children are in that system. We cut back our support for families in need under the Brownback administration and need to restore some of those benefits to keep families together and get people back to work. The pandemic recovery will be another important area for support there. Currently, the Legislature is holding an interim on the foster care system, looking at improvements with contractors, and considering ways to help the adoption process.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Listen. We all need to listen and as I heard a speaker recently at a Manhattan community meeting say, “seek first to understand and then be understood”. I believe we can do better in how we treat one another. There has been some reactivity in my community due to the BLM patches on our football team’s uniforms. A letter to the editor in the Manhattan Mercury from a former mayor made a good point in stating: “my hope is that we accept this slogan as statement about the culture we hope to further at our university and within the athletics program. That in fact black lives matter to us, all of us. That we recognize being a black youngster carries with it challenges that perhaps we have not recognized. And that better policing benefits all of us.” As a beginning teacher, I had some wonderful students that taught me to appreciate their black culture and what their experiences and difficulties were. I hope I can keep listening and learning. I do not support violence and as a senior at K-State I had the opportunity to meet and hear Martin Luther King. His message of standing up for what is right, judging people on their character and not their color, and doing so with love and non-violence still resonates with me.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We each have individual responsibility to listen and to act without prejudice, to seek justice everywhere we walk, to treat each other with kindness, and to be humble. As a Legislature, I think we need to look at the impact data and see if there are groups and areas where our laws are out of balance and are impacting certain groups in unfair ways. My own background as an educator leads me to support better education and training, improving our workforce, bringing diverse groups together and providing both hard and soft skills so people can be more successful in their work, their families and in their communities.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I have had some great conversations with our law enforcement head and officers. There is agreement that we all benefit from better policing and better relationships within the community. It is clear to me that our local RCPD Police Department is constantly on a path for improvement, better skills, learning how to deal with the public and at the same time performing the difficult job of maintaining public safety. I call it improvement, not reform. I don’t deny that there are some places around the country and even in the state that may need significant improvement (reform) and some places likely have a few bad actors in their employee groups. I do expect any group or agency to clean up bad policies and improve or remove bad employees if there are problems. One of the actions that RCPD (Manhattan/Riley County) Enforcement has done is to partner with our Community Mental Health Center and establish a crisis stabilization unit. Impact data indicates that a high percentage of people in jail and having interactions with the police have a mental or behavior health issue. I believe that improvement has worked here and can be a helpful “reform” in every community.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

If there at hot spots in particular businesses and they are escalating, a shutdown may be the only option to control the spread. I see COVID-19 as serious business and I have lost a family member to this pandemic. In the early days, we needed to react quickly and take the advice of our medical epidemiologists. As we have gained more experience, I think we have a better handle on the variability and where high risk behavior is occurring. I want to see more testing and have advocated for that as a member of the SPARK Steering committee. We also need faster turnaround of results. If we have that, we can more quickly identify the dangerous hot spots and make a fair determination of whether a shutdown is warranted in order to get on top of a dangerous and rapid spreading of the virus.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I am hopeful we can keep our ratio down and not get to that decision. I think wearing masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding large groups are all doable and would avoid the possibility of a statewide shutdown. I know the Governor does not want that. There is always the qualifier about how large of an outbreak and what kind of reasonable “gating” number might there be. There is also the authority vested in local counties to actually determine specific shutdowns and policies. I also think more testing so that our current per-cents have a sufficient denominator (meaning more tests given) so that we have a more accurate view of the extent of any statewide surge. The other factor that rates high with me is whether our local hospitals get overrun and are unable to care for critical patients.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

I have been a member of the SPARK Steering Committee and have been working on the allocation of the CARES Federal dollars to help our Kansas economy recover since the ending of the Legislative Session. The best initial investments were the allocation of $400M to counties to meet local recovery needs. Phase 2 ($314M) and Phase 3 ($290M) efforts are underway with a focus on helping businesses, investing in connectivity through broadband grants, helping with childcare, and improving our testing availability and more rapid results turnaround. The Department of Commerce and our community banks have been key partners in getting grants and loans to local businesses. We have also allocated $1.87B in unemployment benefits during this time. In total, a recent report has shown that Kansas has received slightly over $12B in federal funds to help with our initial recovery. All of these investments have been an important part of our state’s recovery and important investments. The missing piece is the next “Stimulus Bill” from Congress which has not been passed. I think we will need funds to fill in the lost revenue in state and local governments as well as more help for our local businesses and unemployed workers. I support the pre-COVID-19 work of our Department of Commerce to design a progress and investment plan for our state’s economy, Framework for Growth. I think we need to begin implementing key parts of that plan as soon as we can.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I support a safety net for our most vulnerable citizens, especially for children, the disabled and the frail elderly. Large cuts in social services can have a negative impact on the economy and ultimately not result in significant tax savings. I want to be very careful not to hinder our state’s economic recovery post COVID like occurred with the large income tax cuts after the 2008 recession.

A large part of our social services funding comes from federal tax dollars that our Kansas taxpayers have already paid. We need to be efficient with those dollars and supplement with the required state SGF funding to leverage getting our fair share for our Kansas citizens in need. If we look at increased spending on social services, like having competitive wages for employees who serve our IDD (disabled) population, then we need to first attempt to prioritize that in our existing tax and revenue budget. COVID-19 will likely have a large impact on decreased revenue and our economy may not be strong enough to afford a tax increase this next year.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

No one knows what the near term impact will be on our tax revenues, but it is likely that we will have a significant decrease. This will make it difficult, but nonetheless required by law, to balance our state budget. Unlike the Federal Government, we cannot deficit spend and print money. Balancing the budget always requires a hard look at priorities and during deep recessions some sharp minds to find ways to fund our most essential needs. No area can be off the table if we have a large revenue shortfall. It will not be a priority for me to cut schools or essential services. As I mentioned before, keeping state dollars in our economy is a key part of our state’s economic recovery and we need to be very frugal and efficient to support the most important and necessary functions of state and local government. I remain hopeful that Congress will pass a “Stimulus Package” that will backfill some of the key parts of our state and local budgets and speed up our national and state economic recovery.