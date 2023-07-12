WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

MayorKane.com

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

Education is the backbone of our society and the foundation of a prosperous future. However, it has come to my attention that not all children in Wichita are being granted the same educational opportunities. This is an issue that requires our immediate attention.

The opportunities are vast, ranging from technology and science to the arts and humanities. Therefore, we need an education system that reflects this diversity and prepares our children for a range of careers, not just a select few. Our aim should not be to mold our children into pre-set roles but to empower them to find their path, their passion, and their purpose.

We must invest in diverse learning opportunities. This means moving beyond the traditional, core subjects to include a wide array of disciplines. Let’s foster the spirit of innovation and creativity by introducing our students to coding, entrepreneurship, and digital arts. Let’s nurture their empathy and emotional intelligence by strengthening our focus on humanities, social sciences, and the arts.

Secondly, we need to celebrate and nurture the diverse abilities of the students. Every child has unique talents and skills. Some may excel in mathematics, others in the arts, some may have a knack for sports, while others may have a love for technology. Our education system must cater to these diverse abilities, providing opportunities for every child to shine.

To do this, we need to ensure that our schools are equipped with the necessary resources and that our teachers are trained to nurture the unique abilities of every child. It means offering a variety of courses, programs, and extracurricular activities that cater to different talents and interests. It means recognizing the value of both academic and vocational paths and providing guidance and support for all students, regardless of the path they choose.

Strengthen our partnerships with local businesses and institutions to expose our students to various careers from an early age. Let’s bring the real world into the classroom through guest speakers, internships, and job shadowing programs.

Let’s show our children that they can aspire to be scientists, musicians, engineers, writers, entrepreneurs, and so much more.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

From the history as a hub for the aircraft industry to the growing technology sector, Wichitans have continually demonstrated that it has what it takes to thrive in an ever-changing world. It’s time to leverage our strengths and carry that spirit of innovation into the future.

Focus on supporting our local businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need to do all we can to help them thrive. That means cutting red tape, providing access to resources, and ensuring that the voices of business owners are heard and valued.

Make strategic investments in industries of the future. Aim to attract high-tech industries and green energy companies, turning Wichita into a hub for sustainable, future-focused businesses. This not only protects our environment but creates high-paying jobs for our citizens.

Be committed to investing in our infrastructure, improving our city’s public transport, roads, and digital connectivity. Not only does this make our city more accessible and efficient, but it also creates jobs and attracts investment.

Focus on education and skills training. We will partner with local colleges and universities to ensure the citizens have the skills they need to secure these new jobs. This includes everything from vocational training to coding bootcamps, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to succeed in the evolving job market.

Work to make Wichita a city where businesses want to set up shop. That means ensuring our city is safe, vibrant, and inclusive. It means investing in our downtown area, our parks, and our cultural institutions. It means ensuring Wichita is a city where people want to live, work, and raise their families.

Foster a spirit of entrepreneurship in our city. We will support and mentor the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, providing them with the resources and guidance they need to transform their ideas into successful businesses. By doing so, we will ensure that Wichita remains a city of innovation.

I am under no illusion that this is a small task. It will require hard work, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to a shared vision.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

Wichita is at the heart of the USA and I think it is time for a new era for the city of Wichita, a time of transformation, growth, and renewal. I envision a future where Wichita is not just a place to live, but a place to thrive, a place people want to visit, not escape. A city that is vibrant, beautiful, and above all, safe for everyone.

I envision a city that fosters education and opportunities for everyone, no matter their age, race, or socio-economic status. Schools that inspire our children to dream and equip them to pursue those dreams. Jobs that provide more than just a paycheck, but a sense of fulfillment and a means to a better life.

Safety is paramount. I see a future where every citizen of Wichita can walk the streets without fear. A city where law enforcement and community work hand in hand, fostering trust and ensuring that peace and justice prevail.

As we move forward, we should strive to bring new businesses and industries to Wichita, fostering economic growth and providing opportunities for all. We should invest in education, from our pre-schools to our universities, ensuring that every child in Wichita has the chance to succeed.

To work tirelessly to ensure safety, enhancing our policing strategies and focusing on community collaboration, because a city where people feel safe is a city where people can thrive.

To promote art, culture, and recreation, investing in our parks, supporting our local artists, and encouraging events that bring us together as a community. We will prioritize sustainability, ensuring that our city remains beautiful for generations to come.

This is my vision for Wichita.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Many instances of violence are linked to issues such as poverty, lack of education, substance abuse, and mental health problems. To tackle violence effectively, we need to tackle these root causes. We need to invest in our schools, to ensure all our children have access to quality education. We need to expand mental health and addiction services, to ensure those struggling have access to help. We need to work towards reducing poverty in our city, creating opportunities for all citizens to thrive.

Empower our law enforcement with the resources and training they need to keep our streets safe. This includes effective strategies to identify and address potential issues before they escalate, and fostering a community-policing model that builds trust between officers and the communities they serve.

Ensure our judicial system is fair, transparent, and efficient. Those who commit violent acts must face the consequences, but we must also ensure our system allows for redemption and rehabilitation.

We need parents, teachers, religious leaders, business owners to be a part of the solution. We need to create a culture that rejects violence, that values each life, that sees disputes resolved through dialogue rather than force. We must filter out any existing racism and ego through conflict resolution education.

Additionally, we should work to expand programs that provide safe spaces for our youth, where they can engage in positive activities and receive mentorship. We will work with local businesses to create job opportunities, especially for young people, providing a path towards a successful future.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

Being that I was homeless and starving at the age of 23 myself, the topic of homelessness is a heartfelt subject for me. The issue of homelessness is not just a matter of housing. It is an issue that sits at the intersection of affordable housing, mental health, substance abuse, employment opportunities, and more. It is a complex problem that requires a collective effort, compassion, and understanding.

First, we must work to increase the availability of affordable housing. It’s a harsh reality that many people become homeless due to the lack of affordable options. We will engage with developers, offering incentives for the inclusion of affordable units in their projects, and explore using vacant city-owned property for affordable housing.

The city should adopt a ‘Housing First’ approach—a proven strategy that focuses on providing stable, permanent housing first, followed by supportive services as needed. This approach ensures that individuals and families are housed quickly, preventing the negative health and societal impacts of prolonged homelessness.

Third, we must focus on mental health and substance abuse services. We should strive to increase access to these services by working closely with local health organizations and advocating at the state level for more funding.

Job training programs, life skills classes, and robust case management, will help our fellow citizens transition out of homelessness and prevent it from recurring.

But a city government cannot solve this problem alone. We should strive to engage the community in our efforts, offering volunteer opportunities, organizing donation drives, and encouraging understanding and compassion towards those experiencing homelessness.

Strive for more funding to combat homelessness. Explore every available local, state, and federal grant to fund affordable housing projects and supportive services.

In addition to these steps, the city should implement a coordinated entry system, which will ensure those facing a housing crisis can quickly access the support and housing they need based on their individual circumstances and strengths.

To those of you who are currently experiencing homelessness—know this: you are seen, you are heard, and you matter.

The road ahead is not easy, but we stand by our neighbors, and we can hopefully build a community that we are proud to call home. I believe in people’s ability to make a difference, and together, I am confident that the people of the city and council members can create a future where everyone in our city has a safe and stable place to call home.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

I am in whole hearted agreement with the Wichita-Sedgwick County Food and Farm Council (FFC) fresh food program. As a major supporter of organic, fresh and whole food diets, I believe that this is a vital concern for people of Wichita.

Promote Community Gardens and Urban Farming: Encourage local communities to utilize vacant plots of land to start community gardens. These gardens can provide fresh produce for residents and also serve as educational tools about nutrition and sustainable farming.

Support Farmers Markets: Develop incentives to attract farmers markets to underserved areas. Farmers markets not only provide fresh, local produce but also stimulate the local economy by supporting regional farmers.

Encourage Grocery Store Development: Develop policies and incentives to attract grocery stores to set up in food desert areas. This might involve zoning changes, tax incentives, or subsidies.

Improve Public Transportation: If developing grocery stores within these areas isn't immediately feasible, improving transportation options to existing stores can be beneficial. Ensuring residents have access to routes that directly lead to grocery stores can alleviate this problem.

Education and Outreach: Work with local schools, community centers, and health care providers to educate residents about nutrition and the importance of a balanced diet. This can also involve teaching meal planning and food preparation strategies that make the best use of limited resources.

Mobile Markets and Delivery Services: Implement mobile markets or delivery services to bring fresh produce directly to the areas of need. These services can be particularly beneficial for elderly or disabled residents who may have difficulty traveling.

Develop Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborate with local businesses, non-profits, and other community organizations to address the issue. This can lead to innovative solutions and shared responsibility for ensuring all residents have access to nutritious food options.

By implementing these strategies, we can make strides in eliminating food deserts and ensuring that all residents of Wichita have access to nutritious, affordable food options.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

We are fortunate to have an incredible police department, whose officers work tirelessly to ensure our safety. We have a fire department that stands ready, around the clock, to protect us and our homes. We have parks that add beauty to our city and provide our children with safe spaces to play, and a transit system that supports our city’s mobility. However, to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of Wichita, we need to reassess our budgetary commitments.

A city budget should not be a rigid, unchanging document. It must evolve to reflect the changing needs and priorities of our community. And so, I believe we must look critically at our current allocations and ask ourselves – are we investing enough in our parks? Can we optimize our spending on transit to improve service? Are we providing our first responders with the resources they need to protect us?

In order to really answer this question and before any decisions can be thought up, I would need to engage in open and transparent discussions, listen, and learn from the people who are in charge of each city department to get their ideas first.