WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Tony Mattivi is a career prosecutor who has dedicated his life to law enforcement. Tony has his law degree from Washburn University. He began his legal career in Topeka, prosecuting speeding tickets in the DA’s Office, and working his way up to murder cases. He worked in the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and then spent 22 years in the US Attorney’s Office in Topeka, prosecuting everything from carjackings and kidnappings to complex drug organizations to terrorism and war crimes in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay. He retired in 2020 and went back to work as in-house counsel for a healthcare company where he worked as a young paramedic. He lives in Topeka with his wife, Mary, with whom he has three children.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

TonyMattivi.com

Facebook: tonymattivi4ks

Twitter: @TonyMattivi

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? If it passes, what experience do you have to defend it against future lawsuits? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

I support the Value Them Both Amendment and am proud to have been recognized by KFL for my pro-life stance and strong support of Value Them Both. Once we pass Value Them Both, the for-profit abortion lobby is coming after it in court. I have decades of experience in court, winning difficult and complex cases. I’ve won tough cases in front of judges and juries in state and federal courts. No other candidate can match my qualifications to defend Value Them Both as the attorney at the podium. When it comes to your Attorney General, experience matters. No other candidate is a proven winner in the courtroom like I am.

If you are elected, what are the first three things that you will want to accomplish?

My first priority will be keeping Kansas safe by prosecuting criminals and supporting our law enforcement. The Attorney General is the chief law enforcement official of the state, and I believe we need to elect a career law enforcement official. I will be ready on Day One to fight crime and win litigation on behalf of Kansans. We MUST ensure our prosecutors and law enforcement officers have the resources to keep our communities safe.

Second, I will work to defend Kansans from the unprecedented and unconstitutional overreach of the Biden administration. I will be strategic as our state’s chief litigator by taking on the most important cases and winning them myself.

Third, I will proudly stand at the podium before the Kansas Supreme Court and defend Value Them Both. No other candidate has my record of success in the courtroom. We have to elect an AG who is respected by the Kansas judiciary and will walk into court qualified and prepared to win on these important cases.

What do you think is the main role of the Kansas Attorney General?

The laws of our state establish the Attorney General as the chief law enforcement official of the state. The AG’s job is to support law enforcement and keep you safe.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I oppose the legalization of marijuana in any form under any pretext.

What are your feelings about gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings?

I support the second amendment rights of Kansans, and tragedies shouldn’t be exploited for political gain to attack our constitutional rights. Nobody wants to see more horrific mass shootings, but we won’t get there by disarming law-abiding citizens.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

At a time when violent crime- including murder- is surging in our state and in our nation, my first priority will be criminal justice. I want all Kansans of all races and from every walk of life to be safe from crime. As Attorney General, I will protect Kansans and prosecute criminals.

Should the Kansas Attorney General have a role in federal immigration issues? If so, what role?

The next Attorney General will have to go to court on immigration issues. This administration is acting in blatant violation of federal law regarding immigration (among other issues). We don’t have a country if we don’t have secure borders. As Attorney General, I will oppose this administration’s immigration policies, I will oppose sanctuary cities in Kansas, and I will cooperate with immigration enforcement efforts to the fullest extent of the law.