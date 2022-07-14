Value Them Both: Vote Yes or No (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found the Kansas Constitution‘s Bill of Rights protects a woman’s right to abortion, Kansas lawmakers put a constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 primary ballot to change that language. The “Value Them Both” amendment could eventually lead to changes in abortion regulations in the state.

Who can vote? Any registered voter in Kansas

If you are a registered voter in Kansas, you can vote in the primary election (click here to check your voter registration status).

Usually, a primary election is only for voters registered as Republican or Democrat because it is their chance to choose the party candidate that goes on to the November general election.

But all registered Kansas voters can vote in this primary because the constitutional amendment is on the ballot. The amendment may be the only item on your ballot if you are not registered as a Democrat or a Republican.

What voting “yes” or “no” means

“Yes” vote means changing the Kansas Constitution

The Kansas Bill of Rights currently has 21 sections. If voters approve the amendment, it would add another section stating that “the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.”

The wording of the ballot question is confusing to some people. Some commercials have implied that voting “yes” will mean an abortion ban in Kansas. Voting “yes” is not an automatic ban on abortion, but it leaves the future of abortion rights up to state lawmakers.

Political analyst Bob Beatty said, “The entire issue would go to the legislature. It would be out of the hands of the state supreme court, and whatever the legislature wanted to do, they could do.”

Abortion-rights groups argue that since Roe v. Wade has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, if the proposed amendment passes, the Kansas Legislature will likely increase limits on abortions or ban abortions altogether.

“No” vote means no change to the Kansas Constitution

A “no” vote does not automatically change any of the current laws regulating abortion and would keep the Kansas Constitution as it is. There are currently a number of laws regulating abortion, limiting private and public health insurance coverage of abortion and restricting the use of public funds.

Anti-abortion groups argue that the 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling that the state Bill of Rights protects a woman’s right to abortion puts all limits or statutes on abortion in jeopardy without the proposed amendment.

How we got to this point

Kansas anti-abortion forces have fought for decades to limit abortion in Kansas. Some of their efforts have been successful. Some have not. The 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision was a setback for them.

The Kansas Supreme Court decided the Kansas Constitution protects personal autonomy rights. The court ruled that a woman has the right to “make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life – decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”

That is when anti-abortion proponents began to lobby lawmakers for a constitutional amendment. The Kansas Legislature, predominantly Republican, voted to put the amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot.

“Vote Yes” supporters started posting signs in yards across Kansas. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, abortion-rights supporters in Kansas began actively campaigning against the amendment.

Now, both sides are pushing for their members to vote on this critical issue.

The bottom line

No matter which side of the debate you fall on, the future of abortion rights and the “Value Them Both” amendment in Kansas depends on what voters decide in the primary election.

While the future of abortions in Kansas may ultimately be decided by what the legislature or the courts do, on Aug. 2 (or before if you vote early), it depends on what you do.