TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — In Kansas, voters are required by law to show photo identification when they vote in person. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, these are documents that voters can use to meet the photo ID requirement:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited post-secondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

The exemptions to the photo ID requirement are for:

Permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities)

Military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents

Voters with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objection (Form DRO (Español)

Voters age 65 or older may use an expired photo ID.

The Secretary of State’s website has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about photo IDs. Click here if you have any questions.