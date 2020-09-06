W. Michael Shimeall – Democrat for Kansas House, District 26

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I am a retired educator with over four decades of services as a teacher, administrator and university professor. My bachelors degree is from Sterling College (KS); Master’s Degree in History from Emporia State University (KS); Doctorate Degree in Curriculum & Instruction from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln; and, Specialist Endorsement in Educational Administration from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. I am a Vietnam veteran who served as a medic with the 101st Airborne. I was elected and served on the City Council and then as Mayor of LaCrosse (KS) when I was High School Principal there. I served on the Economic Development Council in LaCrosse (KS) and Wymore (NE).

Personal Information:

My wife, Carol, and I have been married for forty-eight years and have two grown children and eight grandchildren. Carol and I are both native Kansans and I am a fifth generation Kansan.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Shimeall4Kansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Even before the pandemic financial crisis there were tens of thousands of Kansans that were in the health care coverage gap. These are individuals that earned too much to qualify of KanCare but not enough to be able to purchase health insurance. Now with skyrocketing unemployment due to the pandemic tens of thousands more Kansans have lost or will lose health insurance that was a job related benefit.

Expansion of Medicaid is more critical now than ever. Expansion will help both low- wage working Kansans and the newly unemployed gain and maintain health insurance during this critical time. It will help people to manage their health and promote to many the ability to maintain employment. Additionally, it promotes a stronger Kansas economy that is needed during the business recession related to the pandemic. Even before this recession, expansion of KanCare was projected to infuse over $700 million yearly into the Kansas economy and create more than 13,000 new jobs. Expansion by increasing economic activity will help businesses recover after the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lastly, expansion will improve hospital financial performance and thus lower the potential closure of hospitals during this critical time – especially rural hospitals.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

No response.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

No response.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

No response.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

No response.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

No response.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

No response.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

No response.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

No response.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No response.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No response.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

No response.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

No response.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

No response.