WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

I’m Webster Roth and live in Winfield, have been there 41 years, I grew up in Dodge City. I was employed by the State of Kansas for 32 years with my last appointment being the Superintendent of the Kansas Soldiers Home at Fort Dodge KS and retiring in 2013.

Graduate of Cowley County Community College

Graduate of SW College with 2 degrees BS and MBA

Certified Public Manager

Former Reserve Police Officer Winfield 3 years

Honorably Discharged from the Navy

Substitute teacher Oxford and Winfield

Hunter’s Education Instructor

Business Owner Roth Auction Service

Associate Broker at Albright Realty in Winfield

My wife owns – Trunk N Treasures in Winfield

I play trumpet with the South Kansas Symphony and Winfield Municipal band, and have played piano with Jazz for Jesus and with Randy Parks in Oxford. I currently play piano at Cornerstone Bible Fellowship in Winfield.

My wife and I have been married 40 years and we have 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren

My Core Values

Clean – Body, Mind, Spirit

Human Worth – Everyone has value and deserves to be treated with dignity and respect

These Core Values guide my decision making.

I am committed to:

Representing everyone in District 79

Pro Education, Pro Teacher, Pro Classroom, Pro Parent

The Constitution and Bill of Rights Pro 2nd amendment, Pro Freedom of Religion, Pro

Freedom of Speech

Freedom of Speech Balanced Budgets and best use of tax dollars

Reducing taxation, and Cost of Living in Kansas

Human Worth

ONE PROMISE: To work hard for the citizens of District 79 and Kansas.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Roth for Kansas

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

I am for the Value them Both Amendment.

Regulated clinics for cleanliness, sanitation, and infection control.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

In a controlled environment, as prescription drugs, it may be acceptable.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

This is a very complex issue with varying degrees of misinformation about Medicaid expansion in Kansas and deserves further study to assess the cost benefit and not displace the over 4500 on the waiting list for KanCare.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Freedom of enterprise with little government regulation to run their business.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

K-12: Getting back to teaching History, Math, Reading, and Writing.

Universities: Being non partisan regarding politics.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

This cannot be legislated but destructive behaviors should be rejected and prosecuted.

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

Just over 2 years ago consumer prices were dropping, gas, groceries, etc. After 2 years of the current governmental policies we see what that has done to the economy, the workforce, and all time high inflation. It would appear we need to return to common sense policies.