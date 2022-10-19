WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:

Click on VoterView, which is a service of the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

Fill out the “Registration Information” and click on “Look Up.”

It will take registered voters to a page that includes their polling location, hours and a sample ballot.

Click on the “2022 General Election Sample Ballot.”

On your sample ballot, look for “State Representative __ District.” Those are the Kansas House candidates you will want to read about. We do not have candidate profiles for races that only have one candidate.

Also, read about the two amendments on every Kansas ballot and about the candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer and state insurance commissioner.

A lot of counties will also have local races and issues on their ballots. KSN did not include those, except for the county commission races in Sedgwick County.