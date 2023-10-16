WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Nov. 7, Kansas voters will choose the people they want to be their next city and school leaders.
In Sedgwick County, voters do not have to wait until Nov. 7.
They can vote by mail. Click here to learn how to request a ballot. Or they can vote in person.
Any Sedgwick County voter can vote early at any of the locations listed below:
Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Wichita
- Oct. 23 – 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30 – Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon
Sixteen satellite centers will open in November with these hours:
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2-3
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4
The satellite locations:
- Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
- Goddard District Conference Center, 201 S. Main Street, Goddard
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
- Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville
- Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita
- Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. North, Park City
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita
- Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita
- Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North, Wichita
- St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita
- Urban League, 2418 E. 9th St. North, Wichita
- Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St., Valley Center
- Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita
- Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita
- Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby
If you want to vote on Nov. 7, Sedgwick County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place.