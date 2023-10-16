WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Nov. 7, Kansas voters will choose the people they want to be their next city and school leaders.

In Sedgwick County, voters do not have to wait until Nov. 7.

They can vote by mail. Click here to learn how to request a ballot. Or they can vote in person.

Any Sedgwick County voter can vote early at any of the locations listed below:

Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Wichita

Oct. 23 – 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon

Sixteen satellite centers will open in November with these hours:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2-3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4

The satellite locations:

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire

Goddard District Conference Center, 201 S. Main Street, Goddard

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita

Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. North, Park City

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North, Wichita

St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita

Urban League, 2418 E. 9th St. North, Wichita

Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St., Valley Center

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita

Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

If you want to vote on Nov. 7, Sedgwick County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place.