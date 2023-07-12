WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Aug. 1, voters will narrow the list of candidates for many municipal and school positions across Kansas.
In Sedgwick County, voters do not have to wait until Aug. 1.
They can vote by mail. Click here to learn how to request a ballot. Or they can vote in person.
The first opportunity is at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Wichita:
- July 17 – 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 24 – 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon
Eleven satellite centers will open up late in July.
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 27-28
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29
The satellite locations:
- Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita
- Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita
- Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita
- Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita
- Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita
- St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita
- Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita
- Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita
If you want to vote on Aug. 1, Sedgwick County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place.