WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Aug. 1, voters will narrow the list of candidates for many municipal and school positions across Kansas.

In Sedgwick County, voters do not have to wait until Aug. 1.

They can vote by mail. Click here to learn how to request a ballot. Or they can vote in person.

The first opportunity is at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Wichita:

July 17 – 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 24 – 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon

Eleven satellite centers will open up late in July.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 27-28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29

The satellite locations:

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita

Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita

St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita

If you want to vote on Aug. 1, Sedgwick County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place.