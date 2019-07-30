Century II hosts last mayoral candidate forum before primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nine candidates for mayor of Wichita showcased their mission for the city at the last mayoral forum before the primary election.

These forums can be compared to a candidate debate for larger offices, in that citizens vying for the city’s mayoral seat use the stage to show voters why they deserve a mark on the ballot.

All nine mayoral candidates are up for election in the 2019 primary.

Several dozens of Wichitans attended the forum to find out who they will support August 6, including Jackie McCallon, who is looking for an intellectual pitch to voters from the candidates.

“Too many times people gloss over things,” McCallon said, “and I hope that they will ask some intelligent questions and that we will get some intelligent answers back.”

McCallon said showing an understanding of the issues the city is facing will comfort her. Being mayor of Wichita is a difficult assignment, she said.

“We need to see what kind of a knowledge they have of the city,” McCallon said, “where they want to go with all the improvements, with bringing business, industry and making people happy, cleaning up the street. It’s just (that) there’s a lot that needs to be done,and it’s not an easy job.”

McCallon did say she is happy with the incumbent mayor Jeff Longwell, saying he’s doing a “terrific job.”

The primary election day is August 6.

One-hundred seventy-seven mayoral, city council and trustee, and other positions are up for election in Sedgwick County this cycle, including mayor of Wichita.

Kansas’ largest city, Wichita, has nine mayoral candidates, and all are running in the primary, including incumbent Jeff Longwell. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

Here are the candidates, all running as nonpartisan:

Joshua M. Atkinson

Brock E. Boocker

Ian M. Demory

Mark S. Gietzen

Jeff Longwell

Amy Lyon

Marty Mork

Lyndy Wells

Brandon Whipple

To vote in the primary, you must have already registered. That deadline passed July 16.

Advance voting will continue at polling sites until August 5 at noon. The 2019 Kansas Primary Election starts at 6 a.m. August 6 and ends at 7 p.m.

Polling sites will allow you a chance to vote as long as you are in line by 7.

To Advance Vote in Sedgwick County, you need to submit an application, which you can find here. The deadline to apply is today. If you miss that deadline, you will have to vote on primary election day (August 6).

You can find more information on voting in Sedgwick County at the county’s election website.

Find where to vote through the Polling Place Search on the Vote Kansas site.

There are many other KSN viewers who do not live in Sedgwick County. Those voters can view a comprehensive breakdown of elections per county and information relevant to each local voter on voteks.org.

For Oklahoma and Nebraska voters (we serve several counties in each), your elections are on a different timeline than those in Kansas. Refer to the elections sites for your state and counties here: