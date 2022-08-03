WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas legislator who has been under fire for almost his entire time in office has lost his reelection bid.

Democrats in the Kansas City area voted against Rep. Aaron Coleman on Tuesday. Instead, they have chosen Melissa Oropeza to represent them on the November ballot.

Coleman had a history of controversial tweets, threatening texts, allegations of abuse, and he admitted to revenge porn and bullying as a child.

A legislative committee moved in January 2021 not to take action against him for issues from before and during his time in office. But Coleman ended the year with a domestic violence arrest in late October and a DUI arrest the next month. The Douglas County Attorney later dropped the DUI charge.

In February, Kansas Democrats suspended Coleman from the party for two years. The suspension prevented him from participating in party events and receiving party resources and support.

Coleman represented District 37 in Wyandotte County for one two-year term.