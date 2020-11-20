DA finishes investigation of Rep. Capps, refers case to Kansas attorney general

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Marc Bennett, the district attorney for Sedgwick County, says he is sending the results of his investigation into Rep. Michael Capps to the Office of the Kansas Attorney General.

Bennett has been investigating to see who played a role in a false political attack ad against Brandon Whipple when Whipple was running for Wichita mayor. Whipple won the election and has filed a lawsuit over the ad.

Bennett released a statement late Friday afternoon, saying:

“Pursuant to K.S.A. 60-1206(b), the results of the investigation concerning Rep. Michael Capps, are being referred to the Office of the Attorney General for assessment as to any further action.”

Capps is a Republican who represents Kansas District 85 which is located in Wichita. He ran for reelection but lost in the primary.

The district attorney completed a similar investigation involving Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell last week. At the end of the investigation, Bennett said there was enough reason to pursue ouster proceedings against O’Donnell. O’Donnell then resigned as commissioner.

The other politician who has been linked to the case is Wichita City Councilman James Clendenin. Bennett says investigators conducted another interview this week in the case. Bennett plans to have information ready to release to the public next week.