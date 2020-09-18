Davids will reimburse campaign for 2018 clothing purchases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids will reimburse her campaign for two clothing purchases after Republican challenger Amanda Adkins’ campaign questioned the expenditures.

At issue is a $412 payment to Banana Republic and $376 to White House Black Market that are listed in Davids’ 2018 campaign finance records as “Personal Items for Candidate Debate.”

The Kansas City Star reports that campaign staff for Adkins argued Thursday that the expenditures potentially violated a federal law that prohibits the use of campaign funds for such expenses.

