Deadline for Kansas voter registration today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today is the deadline to register to vote in Kansas for the General Election on November 3. If you haven’t registered, you have until 11:59 p.m.

You can register at your local election office or the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

If you would like to update your voter registration, click here. (click here to download a voter registration application).

To check your current voter registration information, click here.

KEY DATES:

October 14: First day advance ballots are mailed. Advance in-person voting may begin in county election offices

October 27: Last day to request an advance ballot by mail for November 3rd. Advance in-person voting begins in all counties.

November 3: Polls are open between 7 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Advance ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, and must be received by close of business on November 6, 2020. Voters may hand-deliver their advance ballot to their county election office before Election Day or drop-off their advance ballot at their polling location before polls close.

RELATED LINK | Kansas Secretary of State Voter Information

LATEST STORIES: