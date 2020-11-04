‘Decision 2020’: NBC News special election night coverage

by: NBC News

NBC News will have live special coverage and analysis of Election night.

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, and Andrea Mitchell will anchor continuing coverage from New York as the race unfolds, bringing you live reports from correspondents across the country.

