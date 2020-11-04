‘Decision 2020’: NBC News special election night coverage

NBC News will have live special coverage and analysis of Election night.
Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, and Andrea Mitchell will anchor continuing coverage from New York as the race unfolds, bringing you live reports from correspondents across the country.
LATEST STORIES:
- Marshall, Bollier race for Kansas Senate seat expected to be close
- Voters to decide whether Mann, Barnett will represent Kansas’ 1st Congressional District
- Rep. Estes faces Lombard in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District
- Rep. Davids faces Adkins in Kansas’ 3rd District
- Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District race between state treasurer and Topeka mayor