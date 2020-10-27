Your Local Election Headquarters: One week to go

Your Local Election HQ

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

With just seven days to go, Joe Biden ventured to Georgia, a state Democrats haven’t won since 1992, while President Trump traveled to Michigan and Wisconsin, attempting to hold two states he won in 2016. 

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump set a frenzied pace on the campaign trail Tuesday, with both candidates and their surrogates crisscrossing battleground states from Maine to Nevada.

Biden was on offense, with two events in Georgia, which hasn’t elected a Democrat for president since 1992.

“I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president,” he told supporters.

Biden visited President Franklin Roosevelt’s retreat in Warm Springs, invoking the New Deal that helped pull the country out of dark times.

Meanwhile, on the same day his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was officially sworn in, President Trump had no time to celebrate.  He was playing defense in Michigan and Wisconsin, trying to hold on to states that helped him win four years ago.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories