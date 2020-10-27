Your Local Election Headquarters: One week to go

With just seven days to go, Joe Biden ventured to Georgia, a state Democrats haven’t won since 1992, while President Trump traveled to Michigan and Wisconsin, attempting to hold two states he won in 2016.

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump set a frenzied pace on the campaign trail Tuesday, with both candidates and their surrogates crisscrossing battleground states from Maine to Nevada.

Biden was on offense, with two events in Georgia, which hasn’t elected a Democrat for president since 1992.

“I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president,” he told supporters.

Biden visited President Franklin Roosevelt’s retreat in Warm Springs, invoking the New Deal that helped pull the country out of dark times.

Meanwhile, on the same day his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was officially sworn in, President Trump had no time to celebrate. He was playing defense in Michigan and Wisconsin, trying to hold on to states that helped him win four years ago.

