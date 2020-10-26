Democrat raises $4.3M more in Kansas Senate bid, $25M total

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Barbara Bollier has raised $4.3 million this month for her campaign for Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat.

That extends her fundraising advantage over Republican Roger Marshall and boosts her state record for fundraising to nearly $25 million.

Reports filed by their campaigns show Bollier has raised more than five times as much money so far in October as Marshall, according to reports filed by their campaigns.

Marshall’s total for October so far was about $791,000, to bring his fundraising to about $6.3 million.

The race is the most expensive political contest in Kansas history. The campaigns and outside groups are expected to spend more than $55 million on advertising.

