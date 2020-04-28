Democrat voter turnout up after switch to mail-in primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Turnout is on the upswing since the Democratic party in Kansas switched from a presidential caucus to an all-mail primary.

The Kansas City Star reports that the party already had processed 138,430 ballots as of Monday evening, with several days of voting left to go. That is compared to a turnout of 39,266 voters in 2016, when caucus goers went for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The party will tabulate votes after it processes the ballots delivered on Saturday, the deadline for accepting them, before assigning 41 delegates.

