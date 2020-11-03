Dennis and Iuen battle for District 3 seat on Sedgwick County Commission

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission District 3 race features Republican incumbent David Dennis against Mike Iuen.
A big topic between Dennis and Iuen is the response to coronavirus. Dennis said the commission got off to a rocky start in the response but said the decisions that were made were thoroughly thought through.
Iuen said his focus is now on the speed with good testing in schools and businesses to heal the county economically.
