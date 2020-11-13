O’Donnell resigns; District Attorney: “ouster proceedings are appropriate against Commissioner O’Donnell”

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney concluded Friday that based on findings of their recent investigation, there is evidence which indicates ouster proceedings are appropriate against Commissioner O’Donnell. In response to this communication, Commissioner O’Donnell, through counsel, indicated his intent to resign from his position prior to 5:00 p.m. November 13, 2020, effectively terminating the need for official ouster proceedings.

In a news release Friday, Sedgwick County District Attorney released the following message:

Over the past two weeks, the Office of the District Attorney has conducted an investigation to

determine whether County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and two other individuals

committed misconduct sufficient to warrant initiation of ouster proceedings pursuant to state law.

The alleged conduct involved Commissioner O’Donnell’s role and involvement in funding, and

developing a political advertisement aired on Youtube and Facebook that contained misleading

statements regarding mayoral candidate, Brandon Whipple. The facts surrounding the video

advertisement are widely known in the public domain having been reported on several occasions

by most local television stations, radio stations, newspapers and other media outlets. The facts

contained in the false political advertisement will not be specifically referenced further herein.

After complaints were raised about the truthfulness of the advertisement, the video continued to

air.

The investigation conducted by the District Attorney also addressed the efforts of Commissioner

O’Donnell and others to cover up the fact that they participated in the development of the

political advertisement and deflect blame onto another individual. The advertisement was funded

in such a manner as to conceal the identity of those involved.

There is currently civil litigation pending regarding this matter. The Office of the District

Attorney is not a party to that litigation and is not involved in those legal proceedings.

Upon the conclusion of our investigation, the District Attorney has concluded there is evidence

which indicates ouster proceedings are appropriate against Commissioner O’Donnell.

The District Attorney notified legal counsel for Commissioner O’Donnell that the District

Attorney intended to initiate a legal proceeding for forfeiture of public office through ouster

proceedings the week of Monday, November 16, 2020.

In response to this communication, Commissioner O’Donnell, through counsel, indicated his intent to resign from his position prior to 5:00 p.m. November 13, 2020 effectively terminating the need for official ouster proceedings.

The Office of the District Attorney received confirmation that the Commissioner tendered his

resignation before 5:00 p.m. this evening. Additional information regarding the other two elected office holders who were also the subject of this investigation will be made public next week.

Marc Bennett

District Attorney

In a news release from Sedgwick County, O’Donnell released the following statement Friday evening:

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the greatest community and work for the wonderful people of Sedgwick County these last four years. I am proud and humbled by how much we have accomplished, even in unprecedented times, for this region, county, and my district. Thank you to my parents and family, friends, colleagues, and supporters for your love, guidance, and support. I look forward to this next journey in my life.”

Sedgwick County stated that state statutes and established processes govern the replacement of any vacancy of the County Commission office. If Commissioner O’Donnell does not win the District II election, a replacement will be elected by the Republican precinct committee and be appointed by the Governor to serve until January 10 when the newly appointed Commissioner is sworn into office. If Commissioner O’Donnell is elected to serve a new term, the Republican precinct committee will elect a new person to fill that vacancy and will be appointed by the Governor.

LATEST POSTS: