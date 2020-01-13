Dole endorses western Kansas congressman in US Senate race

Closings and Delays
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has endorsed western Kansas’ congressman in the state’s GOP Senate primary.

Rep. Roger Marshall’s campaign announced Dole’s backing Monday. Dole tweeted that Marshall is “a true friend” to Kansas.

Dole’s endorsement came a week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he would not run for the Kansas seat.

Many Republicans fear that polarizing conservative Kris Kobach will emerge from a crowded GOP Senate field after losing the 2018 race for Kansas governor.

Four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking re-election.

