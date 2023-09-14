TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State election officials say Donald J. Trump is the first name to appear on the candidate list for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Preference Primary.

The Kansas Secretary of State (SOS) announced via social media on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Trump’s name is the first to officially appear as a candidate in a rarely used election practice for next year. Trump’s name stands alone on the list as a Republican candidate for office.

Kansas lawmakers approved a new, state-funded Presidential Primary for 2024 during the 2023 Legislative session. The bill received bipartisan support from lawmakers and received praise from Secretary of State Scott Schwab after it was signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly.

“Enactment of the presidential preference primary bill signifies the trust party leaders have in the integrity of Kansas elections,” Schwab said in a press release on April 21, 2023. “We are asking the legislature to fully fund this measure. Our county election offices will be ready to conduct a fair and secure election.”

Presidential Preference Primaries have only been used in Kansas twice in the past, during the elections of 1980 and 1992, according to the SOS’s website. A Presidential Preference Primary requires an act by the Kansas Legislature to be conducted. The enactment takes responsibility away for conducting a caucus from the Republican and Democrat parties in Kansas, instead giving it to the state. It is called a preference primary as it is an election where the vote totals are given to a political party to allocate delegates to candidates at the national convention. Voters will not select the party candidate in this primary.

The Presidential Preference Primary will be held on March 19, 2024, according to the SOS. All presidential candidates must file their candidacy with the SOS 60 days before the election and must, upon submitting their application, pay a $10,000 filing fee or present a petition with 5,000 signatures of registered Kansas voters. This will be a one-time presidential primary unless the Kansas Legislature approves it in the future. Deadlines and important dates for the Presidential Preference Primary in Kansas are as follows: