WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early voting in-person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office starting Monday, Oct. 24.

The office is located at 510 N. Main #101. You can vote during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting at the office will end at noon on Nov. 7, 2022. The election office says that all Sedgwick County voters can vote at the North Main location during those hours.

A week later, Early Vote Centers in the county will open. The centers will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these listed locations during these hours.

Bel Aire City Building 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226 Goddard District Conference Center 315 S Main, Goddard, KS 67052 Grace Presbyterian Church 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208 Haysville Community Library 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS 67060 Machinists Building 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217 Mt. Vernon Methodist Church 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS 67218 Park City City Hall 1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS 67219 Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS 67219 Reformation Lutheran 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Sdg Co Extension Ofc 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205 SEIU Building 3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203 St Andrew’s Lutheran 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS 67204 Valley Center Community Center 314 Clay, Valley Center, KS 67147 Westlink Church of Christ 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212 Woodland Lakes Community Church 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207 Woodlawn Methodist Church 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037

Requesting an advanced ballot

You can also request an advanced ballot. Click here to get an advance mail ballot application. Applications must be received by Nov. 1.

How to return Advance Mail Ballots to the Election Office

In Person

To a Secure Ballot Drop Box – Click here to view ballot drop box locations

At the Sedgwick County Election Office during normal business hours by the close of polls on Election Day

At any Early Vote Center or Election Day Polling Place during regular voting hours

By Mail

Advance mail ballots can be sent to the Sedgwick County Election Office via postal mail in the signed return envelope provided. They must be postmarked by close of polls on Election Day and received by the Election Office no later than the Friday after the Election in order to qualify to be counted. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has recommended mailing your ballot at least one week before it needs to arrive.