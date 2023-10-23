WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting began on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Sedgwick County Election Office at 510 N. Main, No. 101.

Voters can cast a ballot early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It ends on Monday, Nov. 6 at Noon.

Early vote centers will open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 2-3 and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these locations during these hours. See the full list below.