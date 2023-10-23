WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting began on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Sedgwick County Election Office at 510 N. Main, No. 101.

Voters can cast a ballot early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It ends on Monday, Nov. 6 at Noon.

Early vote centers will open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 2-3 and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these locations during these hours. See the full list below.

LocationAddress
Bel Aire City Building7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS  67226
Goddard District Conference Center201 S Main Street, Goddard, KS  67052
Grace Presbyterian Church5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS  67208
Haysville Community Library210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS  67060
Machinists Building3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS  67217
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS  67218
Park City City Hall1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS  67219
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS  67219
Reformation Lutheran7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS  67206
Sdg Co Extension Ofc7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS  67205
St Andrew’s Lutheran2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS  67204
Urban League2418 E 9th St N, Wichita, KS  67214
Valley Center Community Center314 E Clay St, Valley Center, KS  67147
Westlink Church of Christ10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS  67212
Woodland Lakes Community Church770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS  67207
Woodlawn United Methodist Church431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037