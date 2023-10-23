WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting began on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Sedgwick County Election Office at 510 N. Main, No. 101.
Voters can cast a ballot early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It ends on Monday, Nov. 6 at Noon.
Early vote centers will open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 2-3 and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.
All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these locations during these hours. See the full list below.
|Location
|Address
|Bel Aire City Building
|7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226
|Goddard District Conference Center
|201 S Main Street, Goddard, KS 67052
|Grace Presbyterian Church
|5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
|Haysville Community Library
|210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS 67060
|Machinists Building
|3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217
|Mt. Vernon Methodist Church
|5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS 67218
|Park City City Hall
|1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS 67219
|Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
|2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS 67219
|Reformation Lutheran
|7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206
|Sdg Co Extension Ofc
|7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205
|St Andrew’s Lutheran
|2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS 67204
|Urban League
|2418 E 9th St N, Wichita, KS 67214
|Valley Center Community Center
|314 E Clay St, Valley Center, KS 67147
|Westlink Church of Christ
|10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212
|Woodland Lakes Community Church
|770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207
|Woodlawn United Methodist Church
|431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037