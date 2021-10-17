Early in-person voting opens Monday at Sedgwick County Election Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting for the November general election opens Monday in Sedgwick County.

It begins at 8 a.m. at the Sedgwick County Election Office located at 510 N. Main, Suite 101, Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will end at noon on Nov. 1.

Click here to view your sample ballot.

Additional satellite sites are open Thursday – Saturday the week before Election Day for local elections.

Bel Aire City Building 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire Goddard District Conference Center 315 S Main, Goddard Grace Presbyterian Church 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita Haysville Community Library 210 Hays Ave., Haysville Machinists Building 3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita Park City City Hall 1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita Reformation Lutheran 7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita Sedgwick County Extension Office 7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita SEIU Building 3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita St. Andrew’s Lutheran 2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita Valley Center Community Center 314 Clay, Valley Center Westlink Church of Christ 10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita Woodland Lakes Community Church 770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita Woodlawn Methodist Church 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

To vote by mail, complete an advance voting application and mail, email, or fax it to the Election Office. The office will begin mailing ballots 20 days before Election Day. The last day the office can mail a ballot is seven days before the election. The voted ballot must be returned to the Election Office, any Early Voting location, or an Election Day polling location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information: 316-660-7100 or sedgwickcounty.org