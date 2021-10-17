Early in-person voting opens Monday at Sedgwick County Election Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting for the November general election opens Monday in Sedgwick County.

It begins at 8 a.m. at the Sedgwick County Election Office located at 510 N. Main, Suite 101, Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will end at noon on Nov. 1. 

 Additional satellite sites are open Thursday – Saturday the week before Election Day for local elections.

Bel Aire City Building7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
Goddard District Conference Center315 S Main, Goddard
Grace Presbyterian Church5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
Haysville Community Library210 Hays Ave., Haysville
Machinists Building3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita
Park City City Hall1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita
Reformation Lutheran7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita
SEIU Building3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita
St. Andrew’s Lutheran2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita
Valley Center Community Center314 Clay, Valley Center
Westlink Church of Christ10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita
Woodland Lakes Community Church770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita
Woodlawn Methodist Church431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

To vote by mail, complete an advance voting application and mail, email, or fax it to the Election Office. The office will begin mailing ballots 20 days before Election Day. The last day the office can mail a ballot is seven days before the election. The voted ballot must be returned to the Election Office, any Early Voting location, or an Election Day polling location by 7 p.m. on Election Day. 

For more information: 316-660-7100 or sedgwickcounty.org

