Early in-person voting opens Monday at Sedgwick County Election Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting for the November general election opens Monday in Sedgwick County.
It begins at 8 a.m. at the Sedgwick County Election Office located at 510 N. Main, Suite 101, Wichita.
The Sedgwick County Election Office is open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will end at noon on Nov. 1.
Click here to view your sample ballot.
Additional satellite sites are open Thursday – Saturday the week before Election Day for local elections.
|Bel Aire City Building
|7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
|Goddard District Conference Center
|315 S Main, Goddard
|Grace Presbyterian Church
|5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
|Haysville Community Library
|210 Hays Ave., Haysville
|Machinists Building
|3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita
|Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
|5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita
|Park City City Hall
|1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City
|Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
|2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita
|Reformation Lutheran
|7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita
|Sedgwick County Extension Office
|7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita
|SEIU Building
|3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita
|St. Andrew’s Lutheran
|2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita
|Valley Center Community Center
|314 Clay, Valley Center
|Westlink Church of Christ
|10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita
|Woodland Lakes Community Church
|770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita
|Woodlawn Methodist Church
|431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby
To vote by mail, complete an advance voting application and mail, email, or fax it to the Election Office. The office will begin mailing ballots 20 days before Election Day. The last day the office can mail a ballot is seven days before the election. The voted ballot must be returned to the Election Office, any Early Voting location, or an Election Day polling location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information: 316-660-7100 or sedgwickcounty.org