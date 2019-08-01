Early voting: Do you know the candidates?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early voting started at noon Thursday in the Wichita mayoral race and an at large USD 259 school board seat.

With a field of nine candidates for mayor, KSN is asking if you will vote or if you know the candidates.

Early voter numbers are up compared to 2015 and 2011. But municipal elections don’t often get more than 10% of people out to vote.

LeAnna voted early.

“It’s just easier,” says LeAnna Beat. “I’m out and about all the time, so it’s easy for me to just go down the street.”

Alphabetically the nine mayor candidates include: Joshua Atkinson, Brock Booker, Ian Demory, Mark Gietzen, Jeff Longwell, Amy Lyon, Marty Mork, Lyndy Wells and Brandon Whipple.

KSN asked voters if they knew some or any of the candidates since voting has already started.

“Oh, absolutely,” says Angela, who plans on voting. “I just have not had a chance to research any of the candidates yet so I am unprepared for today’s visual test.”

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman says early voting numbers are strong.

“We’re continuing to see the number of people voting early increase from each election,” said Lehman. “When we start (early voting) in our office, this time, it went a little differently. The first couple of days it started out strong for this type of an election, but it’s been growing each day there after.

Angela says she may not vote in the primary but wait for the general election. Others say they already know who gets their vote.

Estela Lumbreras says she will also vote early.

“I’ll probably do early voting, but I think more Americans need to go out and vote all the time at every election. Too many are complacent.”

515 people voted early in Sedgwick County. In 2015 during the same period, voting numbers were in the 200’s. In 2011 for a municipal election, the numbers were below 100.

Lehman points out the elections have been moved to the summer for the primary now and general in the fall.

“That gives candidates more time to campaign,” said Lehman. “So that is likely moving the numbers a bit.”

For some, they are doing homework on what they want for Wichita.

“For me there’s always issues of safety, bike paths, walking accessibility, green space, and things like that,” said Angela.

Again, for a municipal election, they say about 10% of registered voters will likely head to these polls.

Early voting continues Friday, Saturday and Monday. Election day is Tuesday.

Lehman says Sedgwick County has expanded to 12 early voting sites for in-person voting and that may be moving the numbers as well.