Early voting ends after a big turnout in Sedgwick County Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early voting ended at noon at the old Sedgwick County Courthouse on Monday.

“We are absolutely expecting record voting numbers this year in the county,” said Sedgwick County Deputy elections commissioner Melissa Schnieders. “We brought in an extra eight to 10 voting machines here in our room just to get more stations available to get more people in and out.”

Schnieders says they have more than 1,200 workers ready to go this year, and she expects to have long lines tomorrow as voting interest remains strong.

Edy Cox is a poll worker and told KSN Monday it’s good to see long lines.

“I love it. I really do. I just think everyone should vote I really do,” said Cox. “We have a bunch of machines, and some of them (voters) have never used these machines. So, it makes it a lot easier. And a lot more fail-safe. So, it’s going good I think. It’s making a lot faster than in the past.”

Voting lines wrapped around the old Sedgwick County Courthouse on Monday and Schnieders says there may be a similar story on Tuesday for the vote.

“There is just an enormous interest in the vote this year,” said Schnieders. “But we are as prepared as we can be. We have extra machines and extra workers.”

Schnieders says there will be polling until seven Tuesday evening. And, she adds, you have to be in line before that 7 p.m. deadline to cast your vote.

You can also still get your ballot in a drop box on Tuesday at the polling sites.

