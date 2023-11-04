WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ahead of Tuesday’s general election, efforts are increasing by local groups to get people to vote.

On Saturday, Root the Power hosted an event called Vote Mob.

They used to host this event downtown, near the courthouse, but this year, they moved it to a zip code with low voter turnout. The goal was to educate voters and get them out to vote early.

The last time the mayoral race was on the ballot, 300,000 people were registered to vote in Sedgwick County. That was in 2019, just a little more than 61,000 ballots were cast.

“We’re just trying to break down those barriers little by little,” said Root Power Intern Tiayla Maholmes.

She said understanding what those barriers are is key to increasing voter turnout.

“Transportation, resources, just the basic knowledge of voting, like what prevents even voting on, what’s happening, and so those things are barriers and blocks that prevent people from voting,” said Maholmes.

Maholmes believes people her age may not understand the importance of voting in their local elections.

“I helped a ton of people register to vote, 50 people to register to vote, and a lot of them were my peers, and I noticed that they weren’t voting,” said Maholmes.

The League of Women Voters Kansas was also at the event.

Their co-president, Nancy Brown, said the biggest issue is that people do not think elections at the local level are as important as those on a national scale, like the presidential election.

“Sometimes five or 10 votes make the difference in who wins an election, so here, like nowhere else, this is where your vote really matters and can really make a difference,” said Brown.

She said they’ve had mixed turnouts at tabling events they’ve hosted, but they won’t know if there’s been an increase in votes until after the election.

Early voting is open until Monday, Nov. 6. You can find early polling locations here.