Early in-person voting opens to long lines in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting opened Monday in Sedgwick County. There was a long line of voters outside of the Intrust Bank Arena mega-site. Here are the hours at the arena listed below.

October 19 & 20

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 21

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 22, 23, 26 & 27

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 28

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 29 & 30

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is free parking in Lot 1 at 201 St. Francis and Lot 3 at 500 E. Waterman. You are asked to enter through the south side lobby.

Voters can also cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office through November 2. The Sedgwick County Election Office is open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will end at noon on November 2. You will need to take your ID to the polls. Other early voting centers for in-person will open next week.

Sedgwick County Early Vote Centers

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Oct. 27, 29 & 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Oct. 28, 2020 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park

Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S Main

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave.

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave.

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian Ave.

Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. N.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. N.

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. N.

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. N.

SEIU Building, 3340 W. Douglas Ave.

Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver

St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln.

Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave.

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Rd.

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

Last week, the Kansas Secretary of State said 463,000 advance ballots were mailed across the state. Voters are asked to complete and mail them back early. In Sedgwick County, there are ballot drop boxes available at 14 locations.